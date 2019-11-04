Richard Spencer: Audio of Racist Post-Charlottesville Rant Leaks

Richard Spencer, the white nationalist and “alt-right” leader,” can be heard unleashing a racist and anti-Semitic rant after the 2017 Charlottesville rally in leaked audio. Spencer was angry after the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer at the Virginia “Unite the Right” event. Her death and other attacks on counter-protesters and hateful statements made by those on the right marching at the rally caused an outcry against Spencer and other organizers.

Spencer, along with Jason Kessler, organized the event to bring together members of the so-called “alt-right,” along with white nationalists. Many of those in attendance were part of far-right, Neo-Nazi, right-wing militia and other fascist groups. Heyer was killed on August 12, 2017, when a car driven by a Neo-Nazi slammed into counter-protesters. Nineteen others were injured.

Spencer and his supporters were blamed for creating the conditions that led to the death of Heyer and the injuries. The suspect in the car-ramming was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.

In the audio, Spencer can be heard blaming blacks and Jews for what happened in Charlottesville. He says, “My ancestors f*cking enslaved those little pieces of f*cking sh*t. I rule the f*cking world. Those f*cking pieces of sh*t get ruled by people like me.”

You can listen to the audio below:

Spencer Can Be Heard Saying He Would Come Back to ‘Ritualistically Humiliate’ People Who Protested Against Him & Using Racist & Anti-Semitic Slurs

In the audio, which was leaked by fellow alt-right leader Milo Yiannapoulis as part of an ongoing feud between him and Spencer, Spencer can be heard saying, “We are coming back here like a hundred f*cking times. I am so mad. I am so f*cking mad at these people. You don’t do this to f*cking me. We’re going to f*cking ritualistically humiliate them. I am coming back here every f*cking weekend if I have to. Like this is never over.”

Spencer added, yelling, “I win, they f*cking lose. That’s how the world f*cking works. Little f*cking k*kes. They get ruled by people like me. Little f*cking octaroons. I f*cking …. My ancestors f*cking ensalved those little pieces of f*cking sh*t. I rule the f*cking world. Those f*cking pieces of sh*t get ruled by people like me. They look up and see a face of like mine looking down at them.”

Spencer continued, “That’s how the f*cking world works. We are going to destroy this f*cking town.”

According to Yiannapoulis, the audio was recorded during an “emergency meeting,” held by Spencer with his supporters immediately after learning about Heyer’s death and the reaction to it.

At an event in October 2017 at the University of Florida, Spencer spoke about Heyer’s death. He said James Fields, the white supremacist later convicted of murder in her death, was “used as a scapegoat.” He spewed a conspiracy theory that Fields’ “vehicle was attacked.” Spencer said that Fields was “trying to escape,” and it was him, not Heyer, who deserved “justice.”

The Leaked Audio Has Led to Renewed Calls for Twitter to Remove Richard Spencer From Its Platform & Anger at CNN for Having Spencer on Air as a Guest

Hey @jack, are you going to reconsider this horrendous decision to step in and stop Richard Spencer from being thrown off @twitter now or are you just going to keep giving this Nazi a huge platform? https://t.co/yaXsNr4DR9 — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) November 4, 2019

The leaked audio of Spencer has led to renewed calls for Twitter to remove him from the platform. Spencer continues to have an active Twitter account. The activist group Sleeping Giants tweeted, “Hey @jack, are you going to reconsider this horrendous decision to step in and stop Richard Spencer from being thrown off @twitter now or are you just going to keep giving this Nazi a huge platform?”

Others on social media expressed renewed anger at CNN for having Spencer on-air as a guest in July. Spencer was brought on to talk about racist tweets President Donald Trump made about four minority congresswomen.

Spencer, 41, is the president of the white nationalist National Policy Institute and of Washington Summit Publishers. Spencer is currently being divorced by his wife, Nina Kouprianova, who accused him of abuse and domestic violence in court filings in 2017.