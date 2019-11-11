LISTEN: ‘Rick and Morty’ Podcast: The Official Season 4 Companion Is Here

At the end of Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 1, Adult Swim advertised a new companion podcast. But how can you listen to it? Read on for more details. The podcast is embedded below.

After the episode ended, Adult Swim ran the following message: “Want to truly understand Rick and Morty? There is a way. ‘a podcast where Justin, Dan and the cast and crew offer unfiltered examinations of new episodes. Rick and Morty Season 4 Companion. All IQ’s wecome.”

But where can you find the ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Companion?

It’s been posted on YouTube, surprisingly enough. Watch it below.

Warning: This podcast has spoilers for Season 4 Episode 1.

The podcast was a surprise announcement at the end of an amazing episode of Rick and Morty. This is a deep dive into the new season, answering questions fans have about the new episode. You will no doubt love this podcast if you’re a Rick and Morty fan.

As a bonus there’s also an Inside the Episode that you can watch. We have it included below.

It’s looking like we’re going to see podcasts released after every new episode of Rick and Morty.

Here are the titles and episode descriptions for the rest of the episodes that we’re expected to see in 2019. These were released on Rick and Morty‘s social media accounts. The episode descriptions don’t reveal much.

Season 4 Episode 2: The Old Man and the Seat

“We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

Season 4 Episode 3: One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

As for the dates the episodes will be aired, here is what the schedule is expected to be:

Episode 1: November 10

Episode 2: November 17

Episode 3: November 24

Episode 4: December 1

Episode 5: December 8

But that leads us to the next big question everyone’s asking: are there only five episodes in Season 4, the five we’re seeing in 2019? Adult Swim did not respond to Heavy’s inquiries on the topic, but Justin Roiland made an official announcement on November 10. He wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

So now we know that there are going to be 10 episodes in the new season. Hopefully we will also get to see new podcasts for each of those episodes released on YouTube, just like tonight.