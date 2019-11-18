Ryan Costello Dead: MLB Prospect’s Final Tweet Concerned His Health

Ryan Costello, MLB prospect for the Minnesota Twins was found dead in his hotel room in New Zealand on November 18. He was 23 years old.

Drafted out of Wethersfield, Connecticut, Costello was drafted in the 31st round by the Seattle Mariners in the 2017. He was traded to the Twins along with Chase De Jong on July 30, 2018. Costello was in New Zealand as he had joined the Auckland Tuatara just days before.

Before his death, Costello posted a tweet in response to a concerned fan online, which in hindsight feels bittersweet. Nick Quadrato of Connecticut tweeted, “Wishing my brotha @RCos13 the best of luck across the pond Stay Healthy!!” – to which the MLB prospect wrote, “Preciate it brotha!!” with the fist pump emoji.

The Twins issued this statement on Monday morning: “The Minnesota Twins are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello yesterday in New Zealand. On behalf of the entire organization, the Twins send their most sincere condolences to Ryan’s family, friends, coaches and teammates. Ryan split the 2019 season between Single-A Ft. Myers and Double-A Pensacola, playing in 108 games.”

The organization also tweeted out, “We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello. The entire Twins organization sends our most sincere condolences to Ryan’s family, friends, coaches, and teammates.”

How Did Costello Die?

According to the preliminary reports reported by MiLB, Costello died of natural causes overnight

The Auckland Tuatara, an Australian Baseball League, was scheduled to open its season on Wednesday. The team released the following statement on his untimely passing, “The Tuatara would like to express their deepest condolences to Ryan’s family back home in the United States and to the whole Minnesota Twins organization. Support is being offered to the Tuatara players, who are naturally devastated at the moment.”

Costello played third and first base, and outfielder.

Tributes to Costello Poured In On Twitter

It’s devastating to learn of the loss of someone who had such a bright future, and fans, coaches, and teammates sent their condolences to Costello and his family online.

His former minor league team in Florida tweeted, “We were very sad to learn the news about the passing of former Miracle infielder Ryan Costello this morning. His home run helped lift the Miracle to the FSL Championship in 2018. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the entire Twins organization.”

Marshall Kelner, who did the play-by-play for the the Miracles tweeted, “Completely shocked and saddened to learn the news about Ryan Costello. Such a good guy with a big personality and sense of humor. Also had tremendous power. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. RIP my man.

