Sara Dorvilier, CBS Miami Reporter, Dies at 28

Sara Dorvilier, an assignment editor with CBS Miami, has died at the age of 28 after a battle with breast cancer.

Dorvilier’s tragic death on November 4 was confirmed in a Facebook post from her colleague, CBS Miami editor Danny Garcia.

Garcia wrote in a heartbreaking post, “Sara Dorvilier, just 28-years-of-age, has passed away. Sara worked on the assignment desk at CBS4. She was a true pro and always had a beautiful smile, a great attitude, a good sense of humor, she worked hard and I called her a friend.”

In Addition to Being a Reporter, Dorvilier Was the Founder of Her Own Mentoring Program

In addition to working for CBS Miami, Dorvilier was the founder of the Classy Sally Mentoring Program. According to her profile on the Classy Sally website, Dorvilier grew up in a “rough neighborhood” in Miami.

The bio says that Dorvilier attained a bachelor’s degree in multi-media studies and a master’s in electronic media from the University of Miami. The profile concludes by saying that Dorvilier’s “goal is to impact and empower young women across the country through her daily testimony.” Dorvilier founded the group alongside Rev. Chimene Williams-Louis.

The program is described as, “Classy Sally is a non-profit geared to empowering young women to love themselves through health, lifestyle, fashion and ministry! We aim to inspire young women to be their own kind of beautiful.”

Dorvillier ‘Loved Jesus & Wasn’t Afraid to Show it’

Dorvilier began her career in broadcasting in 2014 as an intern with Miami’s Fox affiliate WSVN. From there, Dorvilier went into teaching at Florida Atlantic University from 2014 until 2016. Dorvilier then began working in production for PBS while also working as a program coordinator and financial coach at Miami Dade College.

In an online tribute, a blog from SUAY referred to Dorvilier as being “ambitious, full of life, and inspired others to live a life worthy of honoring.” The post went on to say that Dorvilier “loved Jesus and wasn’t afraid to show it.” The post says that Dorvilier was a “great role model, businesswoman and friend.” The blog said that Dorvilier will be missed because of her “taste in fashion, contagious smile and kindred spirit.”

Dorvilier Has Been Described as a ‘Scholar, Mentor & Changemaker’

While another online tribute said that Dorvilier was a “Daughter, sister, aunt, friend, journalist, scholar, mentor, changemaker.” Dorvilier’s church, C.W. Ministries, said in a Facebook post following Dorvilier’s passing, “She was a friend to all who met her and a bright light to those who knew her. While we grieve her loss, we know that she is finally at peace and no longer in pain.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School