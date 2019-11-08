Sia Cooper: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sia Cooper is a fitness blogger and social media influencer who has been running her company, Diary of a Fit Mommy, for the past several years.

On November 6, 2019, Cooper received a lot of attention when she called out a critic who had attempted to shame her for posting photos of herself in a bikini. The commenter said that Cooper should not be showing off so much skin because she is a mother.

Cooper clapped back in a post that has since received more than 33,000 likes.

She wrote in part, “Since when were moms supposed to hide their bodies? Since when were mothers no longer allowed to feel sexy? How do you think babies even got here in the first place?

I want my kids to see a mother who’s body positive. I want my kids to see a mother who’s confident in her own skin. Plus, they love my butt and use it as a bongo when I’m cooking dinner or awkwardly standing in line at the grocery store. 😂 Anyone else, no?

There is no rule out there that states you can’t rock a bikini just because you pushed a baby out of your vagina at some point in your life. In fact, that should make you worthy of one and so much more. I grew up with a mom who hated her body. In fact, she also made me hate mine by nitpicking it apart and pointing out every time it had looked like I had gained weight as a teenager. I fought like hell to finally love myself and it wasn’t until a few years ago that I started wearing shorts again in public. I would’ve given anything to have a body positive mama and I make sure that my kids see and feel this positivity everyday-not just with looks but with it all…

Let the mom-judging stop. Motherhood is already tough as it is. We are damned if we do, damned if we don’t so stay true to yourself.”

1. Sia Cooper Says She Struggled With Unhealthy Eating Habits Growing Up & Was Overweight While Studying to Become a Nurse

Sia Cooper has been open about her past struggles with trying to lead a healthy lifestyle. In March of 2019, she shared a letter that she wrote to her younger self.

In the post, Cooper explained that she developed eating disorders as a teenager. She said that by age 14, she used to hide her meals in her room out of fear of sparking “yet another crude remark” from her mother about her weight. Cooper says she developed bulimia in her efforts to become thin. Cooper adds that she felt suicidal by age 18 because she searched for “acceptance in all the wrong places and hit rock bottom.”

Cooper’s issues with her weight continued as a college student. On her blog, Cooper says she became overweight while attending nursing school because she couldn’t find time to exercise. After watching a Netflix documentary called Food Inc, Cooper said she changed her eating habits and lost 50 pounds within a year.

Cooper does caution in the letter to her 5-year-old self that she tended to go from one extreme to the next. She explained that she dropped too much weight at one point, and weighed only 100 pounds, before realizing that she needed to gain some of the weight back in order to be healthy.

2. Cooper Blogged About Her Fitness Journeys & Registered ‘Diary of a Fit Mommy’ As an LLC In 2014

Sia Cooper began writing about her fitness experiences when she set out to drop the weight she had gained as a nursing student. But the blog didn’t become a business until she became pregnant with her first child.

Cooper explains that she returned to blogging as a way to hold herself accountable during her pregnancy. She exercised throughout all three trimesters and gained only 30 pounds. Cooper says she quit her nursing job to be a stay-at-home mother and focus on her writing. But the blog continued to attract more attention as fans reached out to Cooper for tips about workouts and her eating habits. It was during this time that Cooper became a certified personal trainer.

According to the Florida Department of State website, Cooper registered “Diary of a Fit Mommy” as an LLC in October of 2014. Her second husband, Grady Cooper, was also listed as an “authorized person” for the company. He was still listed as a member of the company on the annual LLC report, which was filed in April of 2019. You can see the report here. But Cooper explained in September 2019 that she has begun running the business entirely on her own since she and Grady decided to get divorced.

3. Sia Cooper Says She Earns $500,000 Per Year Running the Fitness Blog

Sia Cooper’s decision to launch Diary of a Fit Mommy proved to be a savvy business decision. Cooper claimed in a May 2018 Instagram post that she earns $500,000 per year running her blog.

She also earns income through paid endorsements on social media. For example, in October of 2019, Cooper posted a photo of herself with CBD oil and acknowledged that it was a paid partnership with Veritas Farms. Cooper says she uses CBD oil to relieve her chronic headaches.

Cooper is also a frequent target of online attacks. In the post mentioned above, when she revealed her income, Cooper was clapping back at critics who accused her of not spending enough time with her children and for spending too much time posting on Instagram. Cooper pointed out that being on Instagram is a major component of her job. She added that the app’s algorithms tend to highlight comments made by people with large followings, which is why her comments on celebrity accounts tend to attract more attention.

Cooper also famously faced online attacks while she was pregnant with her second child in 2016. Cooper maintained strong abs during the pregnancy and the photos went viral. She explained on Instagram at the time that she had her doctor’s approval to work out and that exercising during pregnancy can lead to healthier labor.

4. Cooper Made Headlines in 2017 For Working Out During a Trip to Target; She Told Critics She Was Demonstrating That Mothers Can Fit In Workout Routines Whenever Convenient

Sia Cooper encourages mothers by reminding them that it’s ok if they don’t have a lot of time to get to a gym. She posts suggestions to Instagram about how moms can fit in workouts whenever it is convenient. In May of 2019, she shared a video of how she fit in a few reps while playing with her children on a swingset.

In 2017, Cooper received some backlash after posting a video of a workout she did in a Target. In the video, she is seen doing squats while walking down the aisles with her child in the cart. SELF Magazine shared the post to its own Instagram account, expanding its reach. Many commenters praised Cooper for her creativity, but others were less kind. Critics called Cooper “obsessive,” remarked that what she was doing was “dumb” and urged her to take a sedative to calm herself.

Cooper told SELF, “I didn’t want everyone to go grab their shopping carts and get in people’s way and start doing obnoxious workouts in public—it was just a fun message saying ‘Hey, you can literally work out everywhere if you just put your mind to it.”

5. Sia Cooper Is Going Through Her Second Divorce

Sia Cooper has been married twice. As of this writing, the bio on the Diary of a Fit Mommy blog does not reflect that she is going through a second divorce. The “About” section still reads that Cooper is “happily married.”

Cooper first got married at age 20. She has described that relationship as having been toxic. She met her second husband, Grady Cooper, when she was 23 after moving from southern Mississippi to Florida. They moved in together after only one month and married six months after meeting. Grady is an Air Force Diet Therapist.

Cooper posted a YouTube video in September of 2019 to explain why she and husband Grady were divorcing. She talked at length about how the relationship moved quickly. She said that after giving birth to their first child, she gradually began to view Grady more as a friend rather than a husband. Cooper said she sought help from a therapist to try to “fix” her attraction to her husband, but ultimately concluded that she and Grady were not the best fit for each other. Cooper added that she felt that she stopped making her husband a priority after becoming a mother, and that contributed to them falling apart as a couple. Cooper says they now split time with their children equally.

Cooper has already moved on. She is dating Nicholas Huu Nguyen of Pensacola, Florida. Cooper first shared images of them together in August 2019 to Instagram.

