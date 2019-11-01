‘The Morning Show’: Schedule, Cast, & How to Watch Online

The first three episodes of the new series for Apple TV Plus, The Morning Show, is already available. Here’s a look at the show’s schedule, how to watch online, and the cast.

‘The Morning Show’ Schedule

The Morning Show premiered its first three episodes on November 1. After this, one new episode will air weekly every Friday. According to Apple TV’s website, it appeared that new episodes would premiere at 12 a.m. Pacific on Friday (2 a.m. Central.) But when Heavy checked Apple TV Plus at 1:30 a.m. Central, the episodes were already online and available to watch. So if you’re wanting to watch as soon as they’re posted, it’s a good idea to start looking off and on after it turns midnight in your time zone every week, until we get a better idea of the episodes’ timing.

There are supposed to be 10 episodes in The Morning Show this season, which would put the finale as airing on December 20.

Apple’s synopsis reads: “Pull back the curtain on early morning TV. Starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell, this unapologetically candid drama looks at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help America wake up.”

How to Watch ‘The Morning Show’ Online

Jennifer Aniston reveals #TheMorningShow viewers can look forward to an appearance by Martin Short https://t.co/QaTa8LMXgq pic.twitter.com/OUbf9ufhyz — Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2019

You do not need to download a new app to access Apple TV Plus. It is available through the Apple TV app on all compatible devices listed above. You’ll just need to sign in with your Apple ID, choose the Apple TV Plus option, and pay for the service. It’s simple to get started.

The service costs $4.99 a month, but you can also try it for free for seven days to see if you like it before committing. After the free trial ends, a monthly subscription will cost $4.99 a month.

Apple notes: “Starting November 1, 2019, you can sign up in the Apple TV app or on tv.apple.com for a 7 day free trial that auto-renews into a monthly subscription. Pricing and further details are available on apple.com/apple-tv-plus.”

If you bought a new Apple device any time after September 10, you can get an Apple TV Plus account free for a year. Devices that work with this offer include iPhones, iPads, an iPod Touch, a Mac, or an Apple TV. The device must have been purchased from Apple or an authorized reseller in order to get this offer. To learn how to activate this free offer, see Heavy’s story here.

Compatible devices include the following:

iPhone or iPod touch with the latest iOS

iPad with the latest iPadOS

Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with the latest tvOS

A smart TV or streaming box that supports the Apple TV app.

It will be available on the Apple TV app on select 2018, 2019, and newer Samsung smart TVs

A Mac with the latest macOS

Safari, Firefox, or Chrome browser with tv.apple.com

The Apple TV app will be available on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony, and VIZIO platforms in the future but it is not compatible yet.

“Customers with AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs must update to iOS 12.3 or later or macOS Catalina to play or mirror Apple TV+ originals from the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac directly to their smart TVs. Customers with eligible Sony smart TVs will be able to enjoy AirPlay 2 support later this year.”

‘The Morning Show’ Cast

Everything is about to change. Don’t miss the first episode of #TheMorningShow on the @AppleTV app tomorrow: https://t.co/nEIB3VhInh Subscription required for Apple TV+. pic.twitter.com/HGkdc5za0S — The Morning Show (@TheMorningShow) October 31, 2019

The Morning Show has a star-studded cast.

Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy.

Reese Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson.

Steve Carell plays Mitch Kessler.

Billy Crudup plays Cory Ellison.

Mark Duplass plays Charlie “Chip” Black.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Hannah Shoenfeld.

Nestor Carbonell plays Yanko Flores.

Karen Pittman is Mia Jordan.

Bel Powley is Claire Conway.

Desean K. Terry is Daniel Henderson.

