‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 7 Ending Explained

Tonight’s latest episode of The Walking Dead was phenomenal. The directing by Michael Cudlitz was top notch. Every moment was tense, from Aaron’s interactions with Gamma to the poisoned water to Carol and Daryl, even all the way to that final encounter with Siddiq. But what did that ending mean? Is someone a spy? Read the top theories below. This was written before Talking Dead aired.

This article has MAJOR spoilers for Season 10 Episode 7 of The Walking Dead.

Did Siddiq Die?

At the very end of the episode, Dante and Siddiq were talking about Siddiq’s struggles. Siddiq had been having flashbacks to the night where Alpha and the Whisperers killed so many of his friends, while he was also caught in the barn and forced to watch. He keeps feeling like he is reliving what happened to him. Sadly, this is a symptom of PTSD and something that others have had to deal with in real life too. It can be incredibly difficult and require intense counseling, which is hard to come by in an apocalyptic world.

Dante had spoken to Siddiq before about PTSD and how he too suffered it in the military when everyone in his group died but him.

But something was different tonight. While Dante was talking, Siddiq flashed back again and might have remembered Dante being a member of the Whisperers. Some people think that Siddiq was wrong and was having a PTSD flashback that wrongly placed Dante at the barn murders. But others think this is a clear sign that it was Dante who held Siddiq’s eyes open so he had to see the murders of the people he loved.

Whatever the case, Siddiq went to attack Dante, but Dante read his actions and attacked first. They struggled and Dante choked Siddiq until he passed out. He passed out with his eyes open, leaving it unclear whether or not he’s alive or dead at this point, or what Dante’s next move is going to be.

Did Siddiq die or did he just pass out? If Siddiq dies, then that would give Dante room to try to continue being a spy if he is one. If Dante’s not a spy, it’s unlikely that he would choke Siddiq until he died, since he’s a doctor too. This was actually left open to interpretation and fans are debating just what happened.

Is Dante a Spy?

Another big question is whether or not Dante is a spy. At this point, signs seem to be pointing to this being the case, but the show could always pull a big twist on us. Siddiq certainly thinks he is. He thinks the man in the mask who held his eyes open is Dante. Their voices certainly sound similar. It’s always possible that Siddiq could just be confused because of his trauma, but there are a lot of hints that Siddiq is right.

First, the hemlock that poisoned the Whisperer could have been supplied by Dante after all and not accidentally packed by Siddiq. Dante wanted to kill one of his own so he wouldn’t be revealed.

Dante could have been the one that switched the water signs, causing the people to end up getting tainted water rather than purified water. Then he was insisting on keeping everyone hydrated, which could have been part of his ploy to sicken the people of the town.

And then there’s what Dante said to Siddiq as he was choking him. “I didn’t want this. Not you, not this. Close your eyes.”

That seems to really indicate that Dante was indeed a spy and was referencing his earlier statement in the barn when he told Siddiq to open his eyes.

It’s an interesting twist but also disappointing, since Dante was a fascinating character. It seems that Lydia’s idea that people following Alpha will turn away from her if they see what the community can accomplish was wrong after all.

