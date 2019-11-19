Tim Morrison Politics: Is He a Republican Or Democrat?

Tim Morrison will testify during the impeaching hearings before the House Intelligence Committee, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and House Oversight Committee, on November 19, and as his testimony is broadcast live on every major cable network, viewers are wondering if he’s a democrat or a republican.

Morrison, a lawyer, who’s stands tall at 7’1, joined the Trump administration as the senior director of Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biodefense, and was tapped by John Bolton, former White House national security officer to replace Fiona Hill, who had been the White House’s top official on Russian affairs.

It will not come as a surprise to many that Trump’s former advisor is a lifelong Republican. He’s been described as a Reaganite and referred to as “‘Bolton’s Bolton,’ he is really hard right,” one source familiar with Morrison told The Daily Beast.

Morrison Is A Staunch Republican and Fierce Defender of Trump

Let’s also be clear: Tim Morrison is not a career FSO. He is a diehard Republican that is despised by Democratic FP community. He is to the extreme right of the political spectrum. He ain’t a never Trumper. He is a Trumper. And he is blowing the whistle. https://t.co/MzCSlbQt7E — Max Bergmann (@maxbergmann) November 16, 2019

Morrison is expected to claim that there was no “quid pro quo,” and that “nothing illegal took place,” even thought previous witnesses said that he had concerns, and voiced having a “sinking feeling” after learning about Trump’s September 7 call with ambassador Gordon Sondland.

During the Hearings, Morrison will Answer Questions From Both Republican & Democratic Litigators

Daniel Sachs Goldman, attorney and director of investigations for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, who is representing the Democrats, will interrogate Morrison about Trump and his alleged quid quo pro with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In particular, Goldman and fellow House members will question him about whether he believes Trump asked Ukraine for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, while withholding $400 million of U.S. military aid already allocated for the country.

On the other side, attorney Steve Castor will lead the questioning for the Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee.

Morrison Was A Fan Of The Late Conservative Pundit Charles Krauthammer

On Facebook, Morrison shared an article by conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer, who passed away in 2018. The pundit entitled the article, “Those Troublesome Jews,” an op-ed written in 2010 on the ongoing conflict between Israel and foreign nations over who controls the Gaza Strip.

Krauthammer passed away from cancer at age 68, and was looked upon by Republicans as a voice of authority. Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News said in a statement that he was “a gifted doctor and brilliant political commentator, Charles was a guiding voice throughout his time with FOX News and we were incredibly fortunate to showcase his extraordinary talent on our programs. He was an inspiration to all of us and will be greatly missed.”

After studying to be a psychiatrist at Harvard, he started his career as a conservative democrat before turning full toward right-wing politics. However, he was a staunch supporter of Israel, and greatly opposed the Soviet Union. His parents were Jews who fled Europe during World War II, an area which is now considered the Ukraine.

Krauthammer, however, despised Trump. “I can’t imagine many of our viewers agreed with him on any of that, but they loved him anyway,” Tucker Carlson said. “They could listen to Charles because they trusted him, and I suspect they gave him credit for honesty. Pretty impressive, I thought.”

