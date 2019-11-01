Trevor Noah to Hillary: How Did You Kill Jeffrey Epstein?

Trevor Noah asked Hillary Clinton, “How did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?” But before conspiracy theorists fully engage, be aware that he was joking.

The host of the Daily Show went there when Clinton appeared with her daughter Chelsea before a New York studio audience to promote their new book. “I have to ask you a question that has been plaguing me for a while: How did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?” Noah asked Hillary. She laughed, as did the audience.

Then he sarcastically continued on, saying, “Because you’re not in power, but you have all the power. I really need to understand how you do what you do, because you seem to be behind everything nefarious, and yet you do not use it to become president. Honestly, what does it feel like being the boogeyman to the right?”

Hillary responded, “Well, Trevor.. well, it’s a constant surprise to me. Because the things they say, and now, of course, it’s on steroids with being online, are so ridiculous, beyond any imagination that I could have. And yet they are so persistent in putting forth these crazy ideas and theories. Honestly, I don’t know what I ever did to get them so upset.”

A Famous Pathologist Has Raised Questions About Epstein’s Death

Ever since Epstein, the financier on trial for federal sex charges, was found dead in a New York jail cell, conspiracy theories have raged. There are lingering questions about his death coming from credible sources. Most recently, Michael Baden, a famed pathologist who was hired by Epstein’s brother, stated that he felt the findings were more consistent with homicide than suicide. “I think that the evidence points to homicide rather than suicide,” Baden stated, according to New York Magazine, citing in particular breakage in neck bones he labeled “extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation.”

Au autopsy showed that Epstein did indeed have multiple broken neck bones, including a fractured hyoid bone, The Washington Post is reporting.

The Post indicated in its report that a broken hyoid bone is more common in homicides by strangulation, although it can also occur in hangings. Epstein, 66, had “sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones,” according to the Post exclusive.

Epstein was found hanging in his jail cell, but since that time, numerous questions have been raised about guard checks, why he wasn’t on suicide watch, and so forth. The attorney general has said the Justice Department has learned of “serious irregularities” at the federal facility where Epstein was being held that are “deeply concerning.” AG Bill Barr also called the death an apparent suicide. Epstein was fighting charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy, some of which involved minors as young as age 14.

Jeffrey Epstein was an extremely wealthy investment adviser who hobnobbed with some of the world’s most famous people, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew. None of the above has been implicated in his death (Hillary hasn’t either, of course), although a young woman has accused Prince Andrew of having sex with her through Epstein, an accusation Prince Andrew denies.

