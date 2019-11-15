Trump’s Bossier City, Louisiana Rally: See Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Bossier City, Louisiana on Thursday night, November 14 for his 2020 campaign. The venue, which holds about 14,000, was packed. Local news reported that it was just under capacity. Read on to learn more and see crowd photos and videos from the November 14 rally.

Trump Visited to Support Rispone’s Campaign Against the Louisiana Governor

The Bossier City rally was held at the CenturyLink Center, which has a capacity of about 14,000. As you can see from videos and photos of the event, it looks like the venue was packed. The Advocate reported that the crowd was large but didn’t quite fill the venue to capacity. Shreveport Times reported that there were “nearly 15,000” at the arena. Bossier Now reported that the crowd was “just under capacity.”

Although the rally didn’t start until 7 p.m. on Thursday, people showed up early in the morning to make sure they got a seat, KSLA reported. One attendee told KSLA that they left at 3:30 a.m. to get a good place in line.

The line is staring to get longer this morning outside the CenturyLink Center. President @realDonaldTrump will be holding a rally later on tonight to help garner votes for gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/8XGpmn9CUE — Maranda Whittington (@mwhittingtontv) November 14, 2019

By 1 p.m., there were only a few parking spots left for the CLC, Shreveport Times shared. Despite the 40-something temperatures, people were ready and willing to wait in lines outside for the doors to open.

Some people said they had actually been in line since the night before.

Some people who were at the rally said there were people in the overflow area too. The video above was taken hours before the rally started, so it’s not clear how many were in an overflow area. The Advocate reported that the crowd was large but didn’t quite fill the 14,000-seat venue. But Shreveport Times reported that there were “nearly 15,000” at the arena.

This was another rally in support of Eddie Rispone. Rispone is the Republican seeking the seat in the next election. The entrepreneur who’s facing off against Gov. John Bel Edwards on November 16 claimed in a rally last week that “Louisiana is Trump country.” Edwards is a Democrat but more conservative. As a Catholic, he signed a law banning abortion after 15 weeks. Ironically, Trump has previously referred to Edwards as a “radical liberal Democrat” and said he was backed by pro-abortion lobbyists.

Edwards has a slight, narrow lead in polls over Rispone, The Advocate reported. But in some polls, he’s below 50 percent. It will likely be a very close race.

During the rally, Trump said the impeachment probe had been tough on his family and he referred to the inquiry as a “witch hunt.” He also pressed for an investigation of Joe Biden’s son and Ukraine and said Democrats were trying to “overthrow” the last election because “they’re not going to win the next election.”

He urged everyone at the rally to vote on Saturday.

This was a Keep America Great rally, where Trump campaigned for Eddie Rispone, the Republican candidate for governor. Election day is November 16. It’s unclear when and where Trump’s next rally will take place. This was his third visit to Louisiana in a month.