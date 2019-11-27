Trump’s Sunrise, Florida Rally: See Crowd Size & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday night, November 26 for his 2020 campaign. The venue, which holds a little more than 20,000, was packed and an overflow space was needed. Read on to learn more and see crowd photos and videos from the Florida rally.

The 20,000-Capacity Venue Was Packed

Trump held a rally in the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday night. The capacity for the center is listed as being 20,737 for a basketball setup. Concert setups can range from 22,457 to 19,119. This information is from a cached capacity page when the arena was called the BankAtlantic Center. Its name will soon be changed to Truist.

According to people who were there, the venue was packed. A reporter from ABC tweeted that it was an “extremely packed house.”

An extremely packed house for the president’s “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida. Entire crowd on its feet anticipating the president. pic.twitter.com/nNr5AZhSJV — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) November 27, 2019

This was Trump’s first rally in Florida since he changed his residence there from New York, Fox News reported. Videos do indeed show a packed crowd.

About 200 anti-Trump protesters were outside, Fox reported, and they had a Baby Trump balloon.

Inside, Trump talked about his record with the economy and the stock market. He also talked about his decision to pardon two soldiers who were accused of war crimes. He said: “We’re going to take care of our warriors. I will always stick up for our fighters.”

Trump also talked about how proud he was to be elected without having any experience and that he beat the Clinton dynasty.

This moment – the president takes pride that he was elected with "no experience." pic.twitter.com/spQQm1NISe — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) November 27, 2019

Here’s another tweet showing a video of the crowd and how full the venue was looking on Tuesday night.

There was a long line outside before the rally started, as people hoped to get a place to sit.

An Overflow Space Was Needed

So many people showed up that an outside overflow space was utilized, including a large screen that showed the rally. Here’s one photo below of the overflow space.

Here’s another view of the overflow crowd.

During the rally, Trump talked about the impeachment inquiry and said it was “a witch hunt the same as before.” He also added that he did not pressure the Ukraine President to investigate the Bidens.

At one point Trump addressed someone in the crowd, who then later became ill, Newsweek reported. Trump paused his speech and asked for a doctor. He thanked firefighters for their help and told the person to come back if they felt better.

Trump said that his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was for a regular physical and not because of a heart attack. He then said he had “a gorgeous chest.”

He said: “If I didn’t feel great, I wouldn’t be ranting and raving to 21,000, 22,000 people with lots of people outside I can tell you.”