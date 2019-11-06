Trump’s Monroe, Louisiana Rally Live Stream: Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Monroe, Louisiana, tonight. Will he talk about the impeachment inquiry or the Kentucky governor’s race? Will he talk about the Democratic candidates all vying for a chance to run against him? Or will he talk about immigration or the fires in California? You can watch the rally live in the video embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

Tonight’s rally in Monroe will be held at the Monroe Civic Center at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern), but some speeches will actually start earlier than that. You can register to attend in person here but seats are still given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch the Rally Online Below

You can watch in the live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix below. The video below will show clips from other rallies before the rally officially begins. Even though the rally isn’t listed as officially starting until 7 p.m. Central, people often take to the stage and start speaking earlier than that. Doors open at 4 p.m.

The Monroe Civic Center’s Civic Center Arena has a seating capacity of about 5,600 (but sometimes it may be able to accommodate up to 7,200.) News Star says the capacity is expected to be set up for about 7,500 people. Meanwhile, KNOE says that the Monroe Civic Center said capacity will be just under 6,000. There will be overflow space set up outside that people who can’t attend inside the arena can utilize, which is typical for Trump rallies. Concessions and portable toilets will also be available.

Trump is expected to be campaigning for Eddie Rispone, the Republican candidate for governor. Election day is November 16. Rispone is trying to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

What To Know If You’re Attending or in the Region

Anyone attending the rally will have to go through security screening before entering the arena. You should not bring large bags, purses, or containers with you. Small purses will likely be screened or checked. Doors open at 4 p.m. Central for a rally that starts at 7 p.m.

Mayor James E. Mayo said in a statement: “The City of Monroe is expecting high attendance for the Presidential visit at the Monroe Civic Center on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. We want all residents and businesses in the downtown area to expect road closures and traffic delays starting on the morning of November 6. Unfortunately, due to the heightened level of security, specific street closures and other details cannot be released to the public. We ask that attendees refrain from bringing large bags, purses, and containers to the Civic Center due to security protocols. Small clear purses are preferred (with minimum items such as keys, wallet, and/or medication only). Upon arrival at the civic center campus, attendees will be directed to designated parking areas by police.”



This is a “Keep America Great” rally, which is Trump’s new campaign slogan for his re-election bid. His original slogan was “Make America Great Again.”

Trump’s campaign site has not listed his next rally. News Star says a tentative one is scheduled for November 14 at CenturyLink Center in Bossier, City. That arena has a capacity of 15,000. However, details are subject to change until the rally is posted on Trump’s campaign site.

Remember that tickets don’t guarantee seats, they just allow you to have a seat in the rally if you arrive early enough. Seats are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

