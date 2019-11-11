Veterans Day 2019: Where Spouses Can Get Deals

Most Veterans Day 2019 freebies and deals require a military or retired military ID. However, there are some deals that count veterans’ spouses. We’ve compiled some of them for you in this article.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has compiled a list of other freebies and deals for Veterans Day 2019 that includes those for veterans themselves. You can see that list here.

Here are some deals, freebies, and discounts that list or count spouses in the offer:

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Spouses can get the 25% Veterans Day discount at Bed, Bath & Beyond. “This Veterans Day, we’re honoring veterans, active military, and military spouses with a 25% discount, valid 11/9-11/11. Thank you for your service!” the company announced on its Facebook page.

“IN-STORE ONLY. Standard Exclusions Apply. US Military ID REQUIRED at time of purchase. Valid forms of ID include: US Miltary Services Privilege & Identification Card (Active Duty, Dependents, Retiree, Guard/Reserve), VFW Membership Card, Veterans Advantage’s VetRewards Card ID, Veterans Administration Identification Card, American Legion Membership Card, DD214.”

Chipotle

A press release says the restaurant chain includes spouses (direct family members) in the deal. “This promotion is valid on in-store purchases only. Limit one free menu item per U.S. military ID (Active duty/Reserve/National Guard/Retired/Veteran/Direct Family or other proof of military service, including photograph in uniform), subject to availability,” the release reports.

“Free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and is to be collected part of me by the valid ID holder only. Valid only on November 11, 2019. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders.”

Starbucks

If you’re a spouse of a veteran, you qualify for a freebie. The Military Wallet explains, “Starbucks is treating veterans, active duty service members, and spouses to a free tall (12oz) hot brewed coffee.”

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar

According to Parade Magazine, Bombshells Restaurant & Bar is offering a deal that includes family members. “Veterans’ families and active service members receive free meals at Bombshells Restaurant & Bar on Veterans Day 2019,” Parade reports.

Military.com reports: “Bombshells Restaurant & Bar will provide meals and soft drinks for veterans and active service members for free and at a 20% discount for accompanying family members on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019.”

There are Bombshells locations throughout Texas.

Casa Ole

Casa Ole’s freebie includes spouses.

“We salute the sacrifices of those who serve. On Veterans Day, we invite all veterans and active-duty military to join us for a free meal,” Casa Ole wrote on Facebook.

“Disclaimer: Limit one free menu item per U.S. military ID (Active-duty/Reserve/National Guard/Retired/Veteran or other proof of military service). Includes all types of active duty military service members including Reserves and National Guard, military spouses, retired military, and veterans. Valid only on November 11, 2019. Offer valid at participating locations. Dine-in only. May not be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.”

The chain can be found in Texas and Louisiana.

Monterey’s Little Mexico

Monterey’s Little Mexico is another company including spouses. “You served us, now let us serve you. In honor of Veterans Day, we’re offering a free meal on November 11 to all active and retired military personnel. We hope to see you there!” the restaurant chain wrote on its Facebook page.

“The details: Limit one free menu item per U.S. military ID (Active-duty/Reserve/National Guard/Retired/Veteran or other proof of military service). Includes all types of active duty military service members including Reserves and National Guard, military spouses, retired military, and veterans. Valid only on November 11, 2019. Offer valid at participating locations. Dine-in only. May not be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.”

There are locations in Texas and Oklahoma.

Uberrito

“Are you an active or retired member of the military? Join us on Veterans Day tomorrow for a free meal!” Uberito wrote on its Facebook page.

“The details: Limit one free menu item per U.S. military ID (Active-duty/Reserve/National Guard/Retired/Veteran or other proof of military service). Includes all types of active duty military service members including Reserves and National Guard, military spouses, retired military, and veterans. Valid only on November 11, 2019. Offer valid at participating locations. Dine-in only. May not be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.”

There are locations in Texas and Arizona.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

According to the Sun Sentinel, “Vets, military members and their families get a free upgrade to an ocean view cabin Nov. 11-30.”

Publix

Publix says on its website, “As a small way to show our gratitude, veterans, active military personnel, and their families are invited to save 10% on groceries on Monday, November 11, 2019. This offer excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, and money services. Customer is responsible for all applicable taxes. Valid for in-store purchases only. Please present one of the following at purchase: veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document, or a driver’s license with veteran designation. It is our privilege to honor you for serving our country. We hope to see you at your neighborhood Publix on Veterans Day.”

Veterans Day Is a National Holiday So Expect Federal Government Offices to Be Closed

Veterans Day 2019 falls on Monday, November 11, 2019. According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.

Veterans Day has been a national holiday since 1926, and it always falls on November 11. As a result, banks are closed, and mail won’t be delivered on November 11. According to CNN, national parks are open on Veterans Day and you can enter without paying admission. You probably won’t find any federal governmental entity open on Veterans Day, although some state and local agencies may be open.

According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was first called Armistice Day. The name Veterans Day came about in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I.

