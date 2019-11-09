A Wisconsin man named Ernesto Martinez-Garnica was accused of drunk driving by Oak Creek police, with a chicken in his car, and a lot of beer cans. The chicken even has a name, WISN-TV reported. It’s called Teresa.

ABC News has video of the police encounter, and a snippet of a 911 call, in which another motorist asserts that the man was driving erratically with a “hawk” in his vehicle. “There’s a guy behind us and he has a…he’s driving really reckless but he has a hawk in his car,” the man in the 911 call said. The video then shows what appears to be a chicken (not a hawk) in the man’s lap. At the end of the video, the bird squawks loudly.

ABC News, which shared the video on Twitter, wrote, “Wisconsin police making a traffic stop following a 911 call reporting a man driving recklessly with a hawk in his car wound up finding a chicken instead–along with numerous open cans of beer.” According to Fox6, the 911 caller also stated that Martinez-Garnica was allegedly “traveling approximately 20-30 miles per hour and swerving all over the roadway.”

It all went down on November 3, 2019 in Oak Creek, which is a suburb of Milwaukee. “No, no my pollo. Calm down,” the man said at one point. Here’s the video:

FOWL PLAY: Wisconsin police making a traffic stop following a 911 call reporting a man driving recklessly with a hawk in his car wound up finding a chicken instead–along with numerous open cans of beer. https://t.co/lzEvEOfemn pic.twitter.com/RpVDRh51jD — ABC News (@ABC) November 9, 2019

Here’s more video:

VideoVideo related to video: man accused of drunk driving with a chicken 2019-11-09T15:33:51-05:00

You can see more photos of the man with chicken here. He was accused of driving with a revoked license at the time.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Man Was Accusing of Driving Drunk With His Pet Chicken

VideoVideo related to video: man accused of drunk driving with a chicken 2019-11-09T15:33:51-05:00

According to WTMJ-TV, the man was accused of driving drunk for the third time, the chicken was his pet and was alive, and the bird was taken to a local shelter.

WISN-TV reported that the Oak Creek officer wrote in his report that he noticed “a live chicken that was fluttering around the inside of the vehicle.” The television station reported that Martinez-Garnica was accused of drunk driving with the chicken on his shoulder.

A review of Wisconsin online court records shows that Ernesto Martinez-Garnica has had several traffic-related offenses over the years. He’s listed as being from Milwaukee. The video also shows an officer conducting a field sobriety test on Martinez-Garnica.

According to Fox6, when police stopped the vehicle, they found “six open Bud Light cans and three open Modelo bottles of beer” as well as an “18-pack of Modelo and 30-pack of Bud Light in the back seat.”

READ NEXT: Former Nurse Accused in Cold Case Murder.