Democratic Debate Live Stream: How to Watch Tonight’s Debate Online without Cable

Tonight is the fifth Democratic debate as candidates seek to be the Democrats’ 2020 Presidential candidate. You can watch the debate online if you don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription. The debate tonight will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern on MSNBC on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Here are details on how to watch a live stream of the debate online for free.

Streaming Options

You can stream the debate live on NBC News’ webpage here. You can also stream it for free on MSNBC.com and WashingtonPost.com, along with the mobile apps for NBC News and The Washington Post. The debate itself will not be streamed on YouTube, although pre- and post-debate coverage will be, which you can watch in the second section of this story.

If you prefer a streaming service like FuboTV or Hulu Live, here’s how they can work for the Democratic debate tonight.

FuboTV

MSNBC is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including MSNBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

MSNBC is included in the “Sling Blue” plus “News Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Pre- & Post-Debate Streams

NBC has a pre-debate show below, but it will not be showing the actual debate in an embeddable stream. You can watch the pre-debate show while you wait for the actual debate to begin below.

The Washington Post is offering live pre- and post-debate analysis in the video below. This will not show the actual debate either. You’ll need to use one of the options listed earlier to watch the debate itself.

Lineup & Details for the November 20 Debate

Tonight’s debate is hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC. The debate will air from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern on November 20, 2019.

The following candidates will be in tonight’s debate. There are only 10 tonight, down from 12 in the last debate in October.

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Cory Booker, New Jersey senator

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Kamala Harris, California senator

Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii congresswoman

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

To qualify for tonight’s debate, candidates had to poll at 3 percent or higher for four qualifying early-state or national polls, or they must poll at 5 percent or higher in two early-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, or South Carolina. They must also receive donations from 165,000 unique donors, which includes at least 600 individual donors in at least 20 states.

Where the candidates stand during the debate is determined by their polls.

The debate is being held in Atlanta, Georgia at the Tyler Perry Studios. The debate is co-hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post. Tonight’s debate will be moderated by an all-female panel: Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Kristen Welker, and Ashley Parker.

Expect some big issues to come up tonight during the debate. Elizabeth Warren’s shift regarding Medicare for All, saying that she will push for it after she’s been in office for three years, will likely be discussed. Bernie Sanders’ health may also be brought up again, as could the impeaching inquiry hearings that are currently happening. Candidates might also discuss Andrew Yang’s often-touted UBI proposal. And Tulsi Gabbard will likely once again call on candidates to end all regime change wars.

The next debate after tonight’s will take place on December 19 in Los Angeles. It will be hosted by Politico and PBS. The qualifications are stricter for this next one. A candidate must get at least 4 percent in four qualifying polls (nationally or in early voting states) between October 16 and December 12, or at least 6 percent in two early state polls (that’s Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada.) They must also have donations from at least 200,000 unique donors, which includes 800 unique donors in at least 20 states.

