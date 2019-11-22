Zach & Tori Roloff: ‘Little People Big World’ Couple Have a New Baby Girl

Zach and Tori Roloff have some big news to share with their fans Friday (Nov. 22) — earlier in the week, they welcomed their second child together.

The Little People, Big World couple welcomed their baby girl on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The new bundle of joy is named Lilah Ray, born at 6:52 p.m. and weighing in at 8 lbs, 9 oz., measuring 18 1/2 inches long.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” Tori tells PEOPLE. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

There is no word yet on if Lilah has achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism. Her father Zach and big brother Jackson, who was born in May 2017, both have achondroplasia, which can cause megalocephaly (an abnormally large head), shortened limbs, prominent forehead, thoracolumbar kyphosis (a deformity of the spine), and mid-face hypoplasia (where the upper jaw, cheekbones and eye sockets do not grow as much as the rest of the face).

But even if Lilah does, the Roloffs have been through this already with Zach and they took it in stride. Two years ago on Little People, Big World, they faced the prospect of baby Jackson having achondroplasia and they took it in stride.

“No parent wants to hear that their child is different, no matter what that is,” said Tori at the time, to which Zach replied, “But to me, it’s not different. He’s just like me.”

Tori argued that there are things that are “more difficult” with a child who has achondroplasia, which Zach conceded. “They do face the risk of having more medical issues,” he said.

Zach then recounted the numerous medical procedures he had to have over the years — he had to have fluids drained from his head when he was 18 months old, he had to have leg straightening, two casts, surgery in high school where they added screws to his leg.

“I’m not going to say, ‘Oh my god, man. I wish my kid would have dwarfism. All those struggles he’s gonna go through! Heck yeah, can’t wait,'” said Zach. “I’m not gonna say that. But I’m also not going to say I wish my kid was average height. Average height kids have issues too.”

He also said they would love and cherish their child no matter what, but he did think Tori would have a harder time with their baby having achondroplasia than he would since he grew up with it.

