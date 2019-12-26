Albert Simon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Albert Simon is a Houston, Texas man who is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Carolee Taylor at a family Christmas Eve Party.

There is now a manhunt in Harris County for the missing Simon, whom authorities say fled the scene. Taylor was a Houston, Texas loan officer who was shot to death on the porch of the home where the party was being held.

The Harris County Sheriff called domestic violence a “serious epidemic” in a press conference announcing that the public should be on the lookout for Al Simon, and friends flooded social media with tributes to the vibrant Taylor. “Many prayers for the family of Carolee Taylor, killed last night. Tragic. An old client of mine. A truly warm and beautiful person. Just awful,” wrote one man, echoing the thoughts of others.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Sheriff Says Albert Simon Gunned Down Taylor After Forcing Himself Into the Family Party on Christmas Eve

“…Went to this scene last night and couldn’t help but think that her final moments were spent happy celebrating her birthday with friends,” said the Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, in a statement on Twitter. “She wore holiday festive attire. Simon brutally gunned her down. We must find him asap. Domestic Violence is a serious epidemic.”

Authorities say that Simon forced his way into the family Christmas Eve/birthday Party in the Stonegate Subdivision. It was also Taylor’s birthday party.

According to KHOU-TV, the party was taking place in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive, which is “inside a gated community close to the Houston National Golf Club in northwest Harris County.”

Al Simon forced Taylor to leave the party at gunpoint before shooting her multiple times on the front porch, sheriff’s officials say. Gonzalez added: “There was a small birthday party at a residence- today was the female victim’s birthday. An estranged boyfriend forced his way in, armed, and shot the victim. She died at the scene. Another tragic & horrific murder tied to domestic violence.”

In a short press conference, the sheriff added: “There was a small house gathering going on. They were celebrating the birthday of one of the guests. A male showed up unannounced. He was the ex boyfriend of the female celebrating her birthday today. He forced his way inside, grabbed her, ended up shooting her multiple times.” He said that Simon was on the run, and is in his early 50s. He said there were about 15 people at the party. “It was just a small gathering in the home celebrating Christmas Eve and also the person’s birthday.”

2. Simon Had a Criminal History in Harris County, Texas & Authorities Believe He Fled in a Jeep Cherokee

Simon has a criminal history in Harris County.

Two offenses come up in court records for him in that county; the first, in 1993, was for stalking. He received 1 year of probation in that case, according to Harris County court records reviewed by Heavy.com. It was a criminal misdemeanor case.

The second offense was an OWI from 2018, which was dismissed after Simon finished a pretrial intervention program.

“Albert Benjamin Simon has been charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend. He was last seen in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS,” Harris County Sheriff Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. “The victim was celebrating her birthday when Simon showed up and gunned her down.”

Gonzalez also responded to a tweet from Bridget Moore, who wrote, “She was an amazing person! Loved her daughter, her family, Christmas and UT Longhorns! Thank you, @SheriffEd_HCSO for all you’re doing and having a reward to $5K. #ripcarolee.” Gonzalez wrote, “Thank you for sharing what an amazing person she was. We’re doing all we can to locate Albert Simon. Simon, last seen in a black Jeep SUV TX#LYN-0345, remains at large.”

3. Simon Owned a Series of LLCs

A series of LLCs come up in corporate records matched to Simon’s name (and the address in court records). One was called ABCA Ventures. The second was called Pipeline Inspection Technology, Inc.

Court records list him as standing 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 162 pounds with an address in Harris County, Texas.

Authorities say they found a handgun in the yard at the home where Taylor died. They think he’s still armed and dangerous, though, so the public should use caution.

4. Three Years Ago, Carolee Dawn Taylor Wrote About Life Being Short; Friends Shared Tributes to Her After Her Death

“I’m still wrapping my head around this. Just heartbreaking,” Salvador Flores Gill wrote in one of several heartfelt tributes posted to social media by people who knew Taylor.

“Carolee Taylor was a friend of mine who was a beautiful kind soul. My condolences go out to her daughter, family and friends. If you know anything about the whereabouts of this coward. Please don’t hesitate to step forward. His name is Albert Simon. This poor woman’s life was taken on her birthday in front of her loved ones. What a messed up world we live in. I know life can be cruel and not fair, but this is horrific. Godspeed Carolee. Please share, you never know who this may reach. I have 32 mutual friends with this pos. Somebody gotta know something.”

Another woman wrote, “Loved Carolee and her passion for life!” Another added, “I was on the Rodeo committee with her she will be missed.”

Wrote a friend: “I just found out my sweet friend, Carolee Taylor was shot and killed by an ex boyfriend on Christmas Eve! It was also her birthday and she was celebrating with her family when he broke in and dragged her outside at gun point t and shot her multiple times. She leave behind a daughter that she was so proud of! Words cannot describe how overwhelmed with sadness I am right now! How tragic, how senseless. Police are still looking for him! I will miss you my sweet friend!! So so heartbreaking! 😢”

Taylor lost a brother in a car accident. This loss prompted her to write a post that is still visible on her Facebook page, only three years ago.

“I find myself saying ‘life is short’ often,” she wrote. “Maybe it’s because I lost my brother in a car accident when he was just 20…Could be the fact that I waited until I was in my mid thirties to get married finally….and still failed. I guess I probably say life is short out loud so often to remind myself how insanely fortunate I am to have my family, friends, faith and health.”

She added: “It’s not just about living every day like it’s your last. I try to also remind myself that yesterday is gone, so live life in the moment and forgive those that need it most. I will certainly ‘remember what it taught me’ though. Surround yourself with people who deserve to be a part of your life and give more than you receive. Someone who is pretty inspirational taught me the 51/49 rule. It should be applied to not only my professional life, but personal as well.”

Taylor concluded: “Sometimes it’s just about looking forward to the next chapter. I look forward to sharing it with you all!”

5. Carolee Worked as a Loan Officer & Wrote That she Had a History of Working in the ‘Financial Services Industry’

On LinkedIn, Carolee described herself as, “Experienced Senior Loan Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services industry. Strong finance professional skilled in Loans, Sales, Communication, Loan Origination, and Marketing.”

She wrote that she worked as a regional sales manager for a company in Houston, and had done so for the past five months. “New home builder structural warranty and innovative builder solutions to include insurance options,” she wrote.

She previously worked as a senior loan officer for various companies in Magnolia and Houston, Texas. She had a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston University. She wrote on Facebook that she had lived previously in Bogota, Colombia.

Carolee wrote on Facebook that she was born in Detroit and was the mother of a “beautiful daughter.”

READ NEXT: The True Story Behind The Irishman.