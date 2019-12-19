Babcock Village Shooting: Shots Fired in Rhode Island Senior Living Facility

Shots have been fired at an old folks home known as Babcock Village in Westerly, Rhode Island. There has been no confirmation of any victims or of a suspect in custody. Police were first called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on the morning of December 19.

WPRI reports that there are three victims in the shooting. NBC 10’s Sam Read tweeted that one of those victims has died.

The Providence Journal reports that a state police tactical team has responded to the complex. The shooting is being investigated by the Rhode Island State Police, the Westerly Police Department and the Stonington Police Department.

Westerly, Rhode Island, is located 44 miles south of Providence. Babcock Village is located at 122 Cross Street in the town. There are 151 living units inside of the complex. The Westerly Sun reported that as of 11:30 a.m., the scene around the old folks home is considered secure.

One of the employees of In Motion Marine Repair, a business located next door to Babcock Village, told the Providence Journal, “It’s a little scary knowing the guy may be running around behind us. I don’t like being this close to something like this. We heard all the schools are in lockdown. It is not my time to die.”

Due to an incident in the #Westerly area, we are operating under a heightened sense of security, but remain open. pic.twitter.com/bpUoeYdCRW — Westerly Hospital (@westerlyhosp) December 19, 2019

Westerly Public Schools are on lockdown as a result of the shooting. Westerly Hospital was on lockdown but is now on a heightened security warning. The hospital has confirmed that they have received one patient.

Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline tweeted, “Closely monitoring the situation in Westerly. Keeping the victims and first responders in my thoughts.”

