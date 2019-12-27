Beechcraft Plant Explosion Damage: Photos & Video

A nitrogen line ruptured at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, on Friday morning, causing a massive explosion which has left more than dozen people injured, Sedgwick County Fire Department said.

Deputy fire chief James Fromme said the explosion took place around 8 a.m. after a 3-inch liquid nitrogen line burst, as reported by KAKE News. Officials said that while the rupture was contained, gas continued to vent.

“The plant closed or shut down for the holiday season so the numbers that would have been here, were not, so it was a skeleton crew,” Wegner said.

County EMS director John Gallagher said that four injured victims were treated on the scene, and 11 people were taking to local hospitals for injuries. While one person is in critical condition, there have been no reported fatalities.

While Beechcraft’s parent company, Textron Aviation, sent an alert to employees that Plant III and the B15 facility were being evacuated, they have yet to put out an official statement after the explosion. Textron Aviation is the local division of Rhode Island-based Textron Inc., which manufactures Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft and employs around 10,000 people in eastern Wichita.

Photos Show The Explosion At Beechcraft Caused Damage In The Surrounding Area

While Wegner said the gas coming out of the vent posed no threat to nearby residents, the explosion was large enough to obliterate the vehicles parked at the facility. Photos capture by locals show the trunks of completely crushed with windshields blown out.

The damage was contained to Plant III, which is between Webb Road and the runway which crosses the Textron Aviation property.

While numerous fire trucks reported to the scene, crews reported no fire erupted from the explosion.

While the cause of the blast is under investigation, the roads near Beechcraft have been closed down. Webb Road is closed from Kellogg to Central.

Video Of The Beechcraft Explosion Shows Debris Hitting The Neighborhood Across The Street

The explosion could be seen and felt outside the square mile which the Beechcraft center sits, and thick clouds of steam could be seen rising from the collapsed building.

Textron Aviation Announced Earlier This Month That They Would Lay Off 100s Of Workers In Wichita

While news of the explosion is devastating in itself, this is the second blow this month to those working at the Beechcraft air facility. Textron Aviation announced on December 5, that they will be laying off hundreds of employees at its Wichita headquarters effective December 31.

In a statement to AIN, Textron Aviation said positions primarily affected by the layoff are professional, the manufacturer said in a statement to AIN, including engineers and business support staff.

Company officials didn’t say the exact number of employees that would be let go, although a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing by parent company Textron Inc. on Friday put the number at 875. Textron’s hourly workers in manufacturing and customer support aren’t expected to be affected by the job cuts.

