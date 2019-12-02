12 Best Cyber Week Camera Deals on Amazon (Updated!)

When you think of camera deals, your first thought is probably on DSLR or mirrorless cameras. While you’ll find plenty of deals on traditional cameras, we’ve expanded our best Cyber Week camera deals to include video cameras, security cameras and more.
The Canon Rebel T6 remains a highly popular camera for photographers of all levels, and for good reason. This Canon is truly a camera for everyone, with features such as an 18.0 Megapixel CMOS image sensor along with a speedy DIGIC 4+ image processor that captures high-resolution images with easy. This camera takes stunning 4K videos and puts you in charge with user-friendly manual controls. You can use the controls to change the exposure, focus and more as needed.
Whether you’re snapping a photo or are shooting a 4K video, you can check it out on the three-inch LCD monitor. You can also easily replay your best moments for others using the display. Built-in WiFi and NFC connectivity lets you quickly and easily share your favorite photos and videos.
Not only will you save big on the Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera with this Cyber Monday deal, you’ll also get a discount on the EF-M15-45mm lens with this bundle. You can currently save $300 off the Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit with EF-M15-45mm Lens.
While the feature-rich camera has nearly everything a more experienced photographer could want, including a fast DIGIC 8 image processor and Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus, it also caters to beginners with features such as a built-in electronic viewfinder and a large three-inch display. Whether you want to share your first photo or 4K video taken with this camera or you’re looking to build a portfolio, you can share your stuff quickly and easily thanks to built-in WiFi, Bluetooth and NFC technology.
Cyber Monday is the time to enjoy huge savings on your favorite camera and camera bundles. One example is this deal right here, for $732 off the Sony Alpha a7IIK Mirrorless Digital Camera with 28-70mm Lens. If this sounds like an incredible deal, it is, and we confirmed on CamelCamelCamel that this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this item.
There are plenty of reasons why you might consider splurging on this great Cyber Monday camera deal. For starters, the mirrorless camera offers unparalleled image stabilization in a full-frame camera along with a full-frame 24.3MP resolution for capturing only the best images. Ultra-fast autofocus with phase detection lets you quickly and easily snap the perfect shot.
Save $200 off the PANASONIC LUMIX FZ300 Long Zoom Digital Camera, a high-performance task that’s up for just about any photography challenge. A 12.1 megapixel MOS sensor helps to deliver crisp and clear images. You can also record 4K videos and extract photos from the frames.
An optical image stabilizer reduces blur so that you can focus on the task at hand rather than worrying about getting that perfect blur-free shot. A combined powerful 24x zoom and a constant f2.8 aperture enables quality shots in low light conditions.
Score a great Cyber Monday camera deal with this offer to save $255, or 44 percent, off the Nikon D3300 DSLR and 35mm lens bundle. The D3300 is truly a camera for everyone, with features such as crisp and clear 24.2-megapixel photos along with stunning 1080p full HD videos.
An 11-point autofocus system locks onto each subject, including people and landscapes, as soon as they enter the frame, ensuring that you’ll never miss that special moment again. Shadowy spots are no match for this camera, thanks to a built-in retouch menu that corrects for portraits by creating and evenly lit background.
If you’re looking for a great deal on a mirrorless camera, you’ve found it here. This Cyber Monday deal saves you $949 off the PANASONIC LUMIX GX85 4K Digital Camera and lens bundle, which includes 12-32mm and 45-150mm lenses. The deal looks good in print, but we still visited CamelCamelCamel to confirm that this is the best price we’ve seen on this camera bundle yet this year.
This 16MP mirrorless camera includes 5 Axis in-body dual image stabilization, which works equally well when taking photos or recording 4K video. A live viewfinder makes it easy to set up and take that perfect shot. A tilt LCD display provides maximum viewing along with detailed images.
Man, oh man—does Amazon have a great Black Friday deal running on Sony cameras right now! If you’re a professional photographer or simply a photography enthusiast, you’re going to want to see all of the Sony camera deals available right now.
Our pick of the best camera deal right now is on the Sony Alpha a6000 mirrorless digital camera, which is on sale for $598—that’s $402 or 40% off the MSRP!
Crazy.
The Alpha a6000 is one of the best budget Sony Mirrorless camera options right now. And at these savings, it’s well worth the price!
Score $95, or 25 percent, off the Blink XT2 Outdoor & Indoor Smart Security Camera. You can keep a close eye on your home even if you’re not around with features such as customizable motion detection, which lets you set up alerts when motion is detected in designated activity zones, along with free cloud storage for up to a year.
This camera works with Alexa, so you can simply ask to view live streams, arm or disarm the system and more. Two-way audio makes it easy to speak with visitors. You can record and view coverage during the day and night with 1080p HD video and infrared HD video with night vision for when it gets dark. The camera is easy to set up and doesn’t require any tools or wiring.
This full HD camcorder clearly captures life’s most memorable moments. Highlights include a long 20x zoom to capture scenes even from a distance, and an HDR movie feature that records crisp and clear videos. Twin camera functionality lets you wirelessly connect the video camera from your smartphone to use as a subcamera. This camera also has a 1080p camera that captures vivid details in various lighting conditions. WiFi functionality lets you share those special moments as they occur.
You only want to put up the best videos, which is why a good vlogging camera is so important. You can currently get $30 off the VideoSky Vlogging Camera, which features FHD 1080p and 16x digital zoom. A detachable 1.35x wide-angle lens lets you capture the best moments. A built-in flash provides plenty of light to clearly capture footage in the dark. The digital camera is WiFi-enabled, so you can quickly and easily upload and share your favorite photos and videos.
Score $400 off the Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm & 55-200mm Lens with this Cyber Monday camera deal. Highlights include a 24.2 Megapixel (APS-C) CMOS sensor along with a DIGIC 7 Image Processor to clearly and accurately capture the best moments. You can share your memories as they happen with Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi connectivity. You can also use the touchscreen to set up a shot or to play it back.
Score $101 off the PANASONIC LUMIX FZ80 4K Digital Camera with this Cyber Monday camera deal. This is a great entry-level 4K digital camera, with components that include 4K QFHD video recording and an 18.1 megapixel MOS sensor with a 60x zoom DC VARIO 20 1220mm lens.
A high-resolution viewfinder makes it easy to see even the finest details. This camera comes with a large three-inch LCD display. WiFi connectivity lets you easily send your photos and videos to a smartphone or other device, while USB charging adds an element of convenience.