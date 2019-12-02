12 Best Cyber Week Camera Deals on Amazon (Updated!)

The Canon Rebel T6 remains a highly popular camera for photographers of all levels, and for good reason. This Canon is truly a camera for everyone, with features such as an 18.0 Megapixel CMOS image sensor along with a speedy DIGIC 4+ image processor that captures high-resolution images with easy. This camera takes stunning 4K videos and puts you in charge with user-friendly manual controls. You can use the controls to change the exposure, focus and more as needed.

Whether you’re snapping a photo or are shooting a 4K video, you can check it out on the three-inch LCD monitor. You can also easily replay your best moments for others using the display. Built-in WiFi and NFC connectivity lets you quickly and easily share your favorite photos and videos.