Brady Esser: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brady Esser was named as the officer at Waukesha South High School who shot a student. Police say a 17-year-old boy refused to put a gun down on Monday, December 2, 2019. Police said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon the gun was a pellet gun.

Some initial reports said the officer who shot the student was a school resource officer, but those reports were inaccurate.

Just days before the shooting, school officials sent out an email to staff and parents reminding them to talk to students about school violence and threats, urging parents to check their student’s backpacks before sending them off to school, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A few minutes after 10 a.m. Monday, a student reported another student had a gun in a classroom. Esser responded to take students to safety, while other officers responded to talk to the student, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said in a press conference Monday evening.

However, the student refused to take his hands out of his pocket and pointed the handgun at officers, prompting Esser to shoot. The student was injured, but survived. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Tuesday afternoon, he remained in the intensive care unit at a hospital, police said.

Waukesha, Wisconsin is a suburb of Milwaukee.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brady Esser Shot a Student Who Refused to Put a Gun Down & Police Later Learned it Was a Pellet Gun

A few images from the heartbreaking Waukesha school shooting scene. More coverage here: https://t.co/5erNEl1FLi pic.twitter.com/khxetUhT4r — Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) December 2, 2019

Brady Esser, a Waukesha Police Department sergeant, rushed to a classroom Monday, December 2, 2019 where a 17-year-old student had a gun. The student refused to put down the gun and pointed it at officers, prompting Esser to fire shots. Police then rushed to give the student first aid. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and he was in stable condition.

“We have him at gunpoint,” an officer said on the police scanner. “He won’t take his hands out of his pocket.”

Waukesha Police Department issued a statement, which said Esser “responded immediately” to the classroom after receiving a report a student had a gun. He secured the classroom and brought other students to safety. Additional officers responded and attempted to de-escalate the situation by talking with the student, but police said he refused to remove his hands from his pocket and pointed the gun at police, prompting the shooting. On Tuesday, police held a press conference and announced the gun was a pellet gun with the appearance of a handgun.

Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said in a press conference Monday evening no officers and no other students were injured in the shooting.

The police department’s statement said, in part:

On Monday December 2, 2019 at approximately 10:07 am a student reported that a male student was reported to have brought a handgun to school and was currently in possession of this handgun. The School Resource Officer immediately responded to the classroom. The SRO made efforts to secure the classroom by getting other students to safety. Other officers responded to the school and began dialogue with the suspect in an attempt to deescalate the situation. The suspect would not remove his hands from his pocket and continued to ignore officers’ commands. The suspect removed the handgun from his waistband and pointed it at

the officers. An officer was forced to discharge his firearm striking the suspect. Officers immediately provided lifesaving medical attention. The remaining students were evacuated from the classroom and the school was put on LOCK DOWN. A firearm was recovered. The suspect is a 17-year-old male. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

2. Brady Esser Is an 11-Year Veteran of the Waukesha Police Department

Audio from Waukesha dispatch during the shooting incident at Waukesha South. The latest: https://t.co/HQndY7CIGE pic.twitter.com/oB1CIBYumV — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) December 2, 2019

Waukesha Police Sgt. Brady Esser was an 11-year veteran of the Waukesha Police was “forced” to shoot a student refusing to put a gun down and pointing it at officers.

Waukesha Police Department issued a statement, which said, in part:

On Monday December 2, 2019 at approximately 10:07 am a student reported that a male student was reported to have brought a handgun to school and was currently in possession of this handgun. The School Resource Officer immediately responded to the classroom. The SRO made efforts to secure the classroom by getting other students to safety. Other officers responded to the school and began dialogue with the suspect in an attempt to deescalate the situation. The suspect would not remove his hands from his pocket and continued to ignore officers’ commands. The suspect removed the handgun from his waistband and pointed it at

the officers. An officer was forced to discharge his firearm striking the suspect. Officers immediately provided lifesaving medical attention. The remaining students were evacuated from the classroom and the school was put on LOCK DOWN. A firearm was recovered. The suspect is a 17-year-old male. He was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

3. An Independent Department Will Investigate the Shooting & Waukesha Police Initially Said Esser Followed Protocols

"I wanted to go home." – A student who heard "three loud bangs" and hit the floor when the shooting at Waukesha South started. More of her feelings in the aftermath: https://t.co/OlZzQZqyep pic.twitter.com/mJbjexvYoc — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) December 2, 2019

An independent police investigation will determine whether Brady Esser acted within protocol when he shot the 17-year-old student. Police said the teen was refusing to put down a gun and pointing it at officers when he was shot. The shooting will be investigated by The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, with the City of Greenfield Police Department as the Lead Agency, according to a statement from the Waukesha Police Department.

The statement also said that preliminarily, it appeared Esser was acting within protocol.

The statement said:

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, with the City of Greenfield Police Department as the Lead Agency, is conducting the investigation.

We will not be taking any questions at this time. Further information will be released once it has been verified. Initial information shows that the officer acted within state statute and department policy, and fulfilled the Mission of the Waukesha Police Department, ‘A Pledge to Serve with Integrity, Honor and Courage.’

On Tuesday, police held a press conference and announced the gun was a pellet gun with the appearance of a handgun.

4. Waukesha South Students Described Their Horror When they Heard a Student Had a Gun at School

BREAKING: Shots fired inside Waukesha South High School. @ShaunGalNews spoke with this mother who said “It’s like giving birth over again… seeing him (unharmed.)” Speaking volumes about the fear these parents and students felt. Extreme fear to extreme relief. pic.twitter.com/p4LzZOpUYW — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) December 2, 2019

Waukesha South High School students heard an alert Monday morning calling for a lockdown. They ran to their classrooms and hid. Some reported hearing gunshots, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

On Tuesday, police held a press conference and announced the gun was a pellet gun with the appearance of a handgun.

One student wrote on Twitter, “as another student from Waukesha South, u don’t know the fear we were all going through. I didn’t know if I’d be able to make it out alive. We were ALL terrified. Yes, this was another school shooting and instead of putting your opinion on it, you should send your love & prayers.”

Another student wrote on Twitter, “Waukesha South student here, we’re all shaken up but we’re slowly going home. Love all of you guys, stay safe.”

“I can’t believe that happened I never thought I would experienced something like that I was really scared when I was hiding,” one student said in a reply to the tweet.

The first student responded, “I’m pretty sure for a while we all were in shock and doubt.”

A mother in the school district told TMJ4 that seeing her son and knowing he was unharmed was an experience comparable to giving birth.

“As a mother it was kind of like giving birth all over again,” she said. “The excitement of knowing that he was fine.”

5. Wisconsin Lawmakers Were Quick to Respond to Reported Shooting at School

"I wanted to go home." – A student who heard "three loud bangs" and hit the floor when the shooting at Waukesha South started. More of her feelings in the aftermath: https://t.co/OlZzQZqyep pic.twitter.com/mJbjexvYoc — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) December 2, 2019

Wisconsin lawmakers were quick to release statements commending police for keeping students say and expressing their concern for the students. Some officials used the opportunity to talk about gun control.

On Tuesday, police held a press conference and announced the gun was a pellet gun with the appearance of a handgun.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wrote, “My heart is with the students, educators, and staff of Waukesha South High School and the entire Waukesha community as they mourn and endure the trauma of today’s shooting. I am grateful for our educators and first responders who worked quickly to keep our kids safe and ensure no one else was injured. We are continuing to learn more details about the situation this morning, but what I can say is it’s gut-wrenching that our kids wondered whether this was a drill or it was real— our kids shouldn’t have to fear for their life in our classrooms or at school, and no parent should have to send their kid off to school in the morning worrying about whether or not they’ll come home. Wisconsinites believe in helping each other in times of need, so I know we will come together to do everything we can to support the Waukesha community as they begin to heal. Today is a grim reminder that this can happen anywhere, but I do not accept—nor should we accept—that this is an inevitable reality for our kids, our communities, our state, or our country.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul wrote on Twitter, “No student should have to go through a day like the one that students at Waukesha South went through today. And no parent should have to go through a day like the one those students’ parents had today. My thoughts are with the Waukesha community and the Waukesha School District. Our Office of School Safety has reached out to offer assistance to the school district. A school resource officer and first responders helped prevent this event from potentially becoming even more tragic than it was. We thank them for their bravery and their service.”

State Representative Jodi Emerson wrote on Twitter, “I am thinking about the students and families of Waukesha South High School. We have seen school shootings become routine. They don’t have to be. I am ready to pass common sense legislation to make our communities and schools safer.”

Senator Tammy Baldwin wrote, “We are all grateful to the Waukesha South High School staff and the first responders for their quick action today to keep students safe. Please join me in sending our support to the Waukesha community.”