Cillas Givens Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Cillas Givens, star of the hit reality series My 600 Lb. Life, is the subject of tonight’s re-run episode of the show. The official TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Cillas’ food addiction is getting in the way of his ability to be there for his fiancée, Jessica, and her 3 daughters. If he doesn’t lose weight soon, he knows he’ll lose either his girls, or his life.”

Cillas weighed 725 pounds when he first started with weight loss journey with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, commonly referred to as Dr. Now. The reality star relocated to Houston, Texas to work closely with the celebrity bariatric surgeon and quickly proved how determined he was to shed some weight and get his life back on track. By the end of his episode, Cillas was all the way down to 341 pounds, losing a total of 384 pounds.

So what’s going on with Cillas today? Since TLC is re-airing his episode tonight, fans might be wondering where he is now, and if he managed to lose anymore weight since he last appeared on the show. Here’s what we know about Cillas’ life today:

Cillas Was Bedridden For Several Years Before He Began Working With Dr. Now

Cillas was bedridden for several years before he decided to make a change and start turning his life around. “I’ve been in my medical bed for the past 2.5 years,” Cillas revealed during his episode, adding that despite his mobility issues, he’s “extremely determined to make [his] family proud.”

He and his longtime girlfriend Jessica had a few setbacks on their way to Houston, including needing to stop because Cillas’ oxygen tank was too low. “We’ve made it to Denton, Texas, and I’m at my limit right now,” Givens can be heard saying in the clip above. “My back is really hurting real bad so I just need to get out but this isn’t going to be simple for me.”

Although Jessica had to call the fire department to help Cillas out of the van while they were still traveling, the couple eventually made it to Houston and started working closely with Dr. Now on Cillas’ diet. The reality star worked hard to stick to Dr. Now’s diet and exercise plan and was able to lose an impressive 200 pounds before he was approved for his weight loss surgery; Cillas was down to 341 pounds by the end of his episode and, feeling great, he decided to propose to Jessica, who gladly accepted.

“I’ve always wanted us to get married and make it official,” Cillas said after eight years of dating. “I’m really excited the life I wanted is materializing.”

Cillas Has Continued to Lose Weight Since His Episode Aired

These days it looks like Cillas and Jessica are finally married, and the two have been focusing their time and energy on their life together, as well as their little family and a lifetime of fitness. Although Cillas’ Facebook page is private, it’s clear from his profile pictures that he has continued to lose weight since his episode aired.

According to Distractify, Cillas and Jessica recently started a healthy-eating weight loss motivation Facebook group where they encourage others to embark on their journey to health. “I want more than a few pounds lost, I want to find something healthy on the other end of those numbers,” reads the description.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TLC to catch Cillas’ journey on My 600 Lb. Life and don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

