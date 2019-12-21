Clay Beathard Killed in Stabbing in Nashville

Clay Beathard, the brother of San Francisco 49ers’ C.J. Beathard and the son of country singer, Casey Beathard, was killed in a stabbing outside of a bar in Nashville in the early hours of December 21. In addition to his father and brother, Beathard is survived by his older brother, singer Tucker Beathard, mother, Susan and sisters Channing and Tatum. Beathard’s grandfather was Bobby Beathard, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the former General Manager of Washington as well as the San Diego Chargers in the NFL.

The 49ers organization has released a statement on Beathard’s death saying part, “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one.” The statement went on to say that C.J. Beathard has traveled to Tennessee to be with his family.

Beathard, 22, was killed alongside another man, Paul Trapeni III, according to a statement from the Nashville Police Department. Another man was injured in the incident. He has since been treated and released from a hospital.

Police say that the altercation began over a woman inside of the Dogwood Bar & Grill, 1907 Division Street. The stabbings occurred outside. Beathard and Trapeni were both stabbed in the side. They were rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. Any witnesses or anybody with any information on the stabbings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Beathard is a 2017 graduate of Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee. He played college football at Long Island University following a transfer from Iowa Western Community College. Beathard was majoring in sports managing, according to his LIU profile. Like his brother, Beathard was a quarterback. Beathard’s LIU profile lists his hometown as Nashville, Tennessee. LIU coach Bryan Collins described Beathard’s transition from Iowa to New York as being “hard,” according to Newsday.

Paul Trapeni III was also a graduate of Battle Ground Academy. The school said in part, “We offer our condolences and deepest sympathy to the Beathard and Trapeni families. We also offer our prayers and support to their BGA classmates, teammates, teachers and coaches.” The school made counselors available to students at the campus on the day following the stabbing. The Tennessean reports that Trapeni III is the son of Smyrna, Tennessee optometrist, Paul Trapeni Jr.

A 2015 USA Today feature on said that he was the “2014 Division II-A Mr. Football Back of the Year.” The preview article named Paul Trapeni, a tight end, as “a force on both sides of the ball in 2015.”

Beathard’s Instagram page is set to private. In the bio section, it reads, “Livin under God only 137 globoyz.”

