Cumberland Mall Shooting In Atlanta [Reports]

There were multiple reports of a shooting taking place at Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 14. Multiple users on Twitter described police being on the scene and the shopping center shutting down its stores.

The Cumberland shopping mall in the Cumberland district of Metropolitan Atlanta near the suburbs of Smyrna and Vinings. It’s located at 2860 Cumberland Mall. Cobb County Police are reported to be at the mall.

While waiting for an official report as to whether or not there’s a confirmed active shooter on the premises, users online reported a stampede of chaos taking place, with many saying that they were hiding in stores.

Bruh my girl and i in Cumberland mall and somebody let off some shots and killed someone in food court while we eating. We all had to run out just now — Domo (@kooldudedomo) December 14, 2019

People are all running out the mall in mass there's an active shooter at Cumberland mall people are running out I had to hide in a store under tables. Police and swat are surrounding the mall now — ΛΩ flatluminous (@AnonymousBread2) December 14, 2019

More cops are coming. I’ve seen different reports, but I’m not going to share until I see confirmed news. All I know is there are A LOT of Cobb County Cops & Sheriffs. STAY AWAY from CUMBERLAND MALL RIGHT NOW — Dan Mathews (@DanMathewsATL) December 14, 2019

On Facebook, users online that geotagged themselves at Cumberland Mall shared updates. On person shared, “Please pray for me and my family, we are stuck in Cumberland Mall there has been a shoot out here – people have been shot.”

Another person wrote on Facebook, “We were in Cumberland Mall in Georgia…and there was shooting in the mall. Everyone starting running. I got separated from Freda. I was like Oh My God, Where is my baby. Scared. In shock. I ran in a store. She was not behind me. I was screaming calling her. The Mall Is Shut Down.We are locked in stores.”

One woman described how she escaped the mall area writing, “When people take off running, take off running too! We saw a stampede of people and found out there was a shooting inside Cumberland Mall. My mom, daughter and I just evacuated out the back door of DSW. Police everywhere. Scary as hell!”

There Was A Shooting At Cumberland Mall Last Year

In 2018, a drug deal that turned into a robber at the Cumberland Mall left a 29-year-old man shot police said. On January 9, Vineland officers were sent at 6:07 p.m. local time to the Boscov’s department store parking lot for a report of a gunshot victim, who indicated he was the victim of a robbery and had been shot in the leg.

Police said in a statement that the victim and the accused made an arrangement to meet at the mall to conduct a narcotics transaction.

