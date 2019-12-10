Dale Coonrod, Mickey Coonrod’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dale Coonrod is the husband of assistant Dallas city attorney Mickey Rayford-Coonrod. In December 2019, Dale was accused of calling a woman a “f***ing bitch,” during an incident at a dog park in Dallas.

On December 9, a woman who goes by the name Chanise on Twitter posted a video showing an altercation she had with a man. The man swipes his hand toward the camera after which the camera loses focus. Chanise identified the man in the video as Dale Coonrod, the husband of Mickey Rayford-Coonrod. Chanise accused Dale of grabbing her by the neck, hitting her and calling her a “f***ing bitch” repeatedly. Chanise said that the incident took place at the White Rock Lake Dog Park.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Dallas PD Has Been Made Aware of the Video

We are aware of the incident and will assign the offense to an assaults detective for follow up. The incident is under investigation. @dallaspd https://t.co/TvQkUwnCEX — Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) December 10, 2019

Major Max Geron tweeted that investigators have been made aware of the incident and that an assault detective will look into the incident. It’s unclear what, if any, charges would be forthcoming in the case.

2. Mickey & Dale Coonrod Were Married in April 2016

Dale and Mickey Rayford-Coonrod were married in Dallas in April 2016.

Mickey gave birth to the couple’s first child in July 2018.

3. Dale Coonrod Is a Graduate of Baylor University

Since the publication of this article, Mickey Rayford-Coonrod has deleted her Facebook page. While Dale has deleted his LinkedIn page. Dale works as a loan officer at Marquette Business Credit.

He is a 2004 graduate of Baylor University. In 2004, Dale was one of seven students selected to go on a marketing and management course in Hong Kong.

4. Mickey Rayford-Coonrod Is a Graduate of Texas Southern University’s Law School

According to Rayford-Coonrod’s LinkedIn page, she has been an assistant city attorney for the city of Dallas since July 2016. Previously, Rayford-Coonrod has been an associate attorney for JBABB law and the Law Offices of Vonda Bailey.

Rayford-Coonrod is a graduate of Collin County Community College, Texas Woman’s University while she attained her law degree from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

5. Coonrod Was in the News Earlier in 2019 When He Made a Complaint Against a Local Politician

In May 2019, Coonrod made a complaint against local politician Philip Kingston. Kingston was being accused of using his political position to influence zoning and building rules in his own-neighborhood.

Kingston was cleared of wrongdoing, according to Dallas Magazine.

