Eagles vs Redskins Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the playoff hunt despite their 6-7 record, but the Washington Redskins (3-10) have a chance to play spoiler for their NFC East rival on Sunday at FedExField.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on Fox.

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Redskins on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Redskins on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Redskins on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Redskins and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Eagles vs Redskins Preview

It wasn’t pretty, but the Eagles were able to down the Giants 23-17 in overtime on Monday Night Football last week to keep their playoff hopes alive. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw the ball a whopping 50 times, connecting on 33 of those passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

“I think this would have to be his No. 1 game, quite honestly,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of Wentz’s performance. “You could ask him later this week. But I just think from the standpoint of putting the team on his back, leading this team down the field, down two scores, to tie the game, and then of course to win it in overtime. Some of the plays that he did make, whether it was extending it with his legs or keeping a play alive and finding receivers down the field, and then his toughness to stand in the pocket and take some shots. I would say this would be his No. 1 game in the four years. It’s really kind of exciting for him. I think it gives him confidence moving forward.”

What’s more impressive about Wentz’s big game is that he did it without any of his big weapons. Against the Redskins, the Eagles will be missing running backs Darren Sproles and Corey Clement, as well as receivers DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffrey and possibly Nelson Agholor.

“It’s been a challenge for us,” Pederson told The Associated Press. “With some of the young guys, we’ve just got to continue to coach and continue to prepare them and find ways to move them around or utilize the tight ends a little bit more. Whatever we can do to still be effective in the passing game, we’ve got to do it. Our young players understand their role and they’re excited for the opportunity.”

The Redskins’ season has been anything but smooth sailing as they’ve stumbled to a 3-10 record. That being said, the team has played better as of late, winning two of their last three and staying competitive against the Packers last week before eventually falling 20-15.

“I’d like to see our offense start better than what we did last week,” Callahan said. “If you’re a good football team in the National Football league, that’s a factor, starting fast. Now, it doesn’t mean that you’re going to be in the playoff hunt because of that, but it just enhances your opportunity to get your tempo going, to get your rhythm going, to get the confidence you need for your units and obviously for all sides of the ball.”

Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite for the game.