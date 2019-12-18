Ewa Beach Shooting Prompts School Lockdown in Hawaii

A shooting in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, has prompted a lockdown at area schools, according to Honolulu Police. Law enforcement are searching for a suspect in the area.

“Ewa Beach Elementary and Pre-school, Lanakila Baptist are all on lockdown while police seaching for someone in the area,” Honolulu Police wrote on Twitter. There was no shooting at Ewa Beach Elementary school, as some wrote on Twitter, according to police.

Reports of an active shooter at the school are inaccurate.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as new information becomes available.