Why are flags half-staff on Tuesday, December 10? Although there are no national half-staff proclamations from President Donald Trump today, a number of states do have proclamations in place from sunrise to sunset. Here’s a look at the people being honored or remembered today by lowered flags across the country.

States Are Lowering Their Flags in the Memory of Those No Longer with Us

In Florida, flags are flying half-staff from until December 13, 2019 in remembrance of the victims killed on December 6 at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a proclamation: “In honor and remembrance of the victims of the senseless act of violence committed at Naval Air Station Pensacola, today, December 6, 2019, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida. The flags shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, December 13, 2019.”

U.S. and Florida state flags will be flown half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds. Below is a statement made by Gov. Ron DeSantis:

We are praying hard for the victims and families impacted by today’s shooting at NAS Pensacola. As a Navy veteran, today hits especially close to home. NAS Pensacola is a special place and these brave warriors who wear the wings come here for flight training to protect and serve our great nation. My administration and state agencies have deployed and will continue to provide support personnel and services to all of the military, civilians and families impacted by today’s senseless act of violence. Today’s shooting not only strikes at the heart of Northwest Florida, but for the Navy nationwide and around the world. The response we saw from the deputies at Escambia County Sheriff’s office and active personnel responding to the scene is commendable and lives were saved because of the bravery of those wearing the uniform of the U.S. Navy and our local law enforcement, including from those who were wounded and still worked to help others. Their bravery will not be in vain. We have learned that the shooter was a foreign national in the employ of a foreign service and the government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for the victims and they’re going to owe a debt here.”

In Rhode Island, state flags are flying half-staff December 9-10 at all stage agencies and buildings in memory of former Rhode Island Superior Court Presiding Justice Joseph F. Rodgers Jr. They will fly half-staff until sunset on the day of his burial on December 10.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said: “Justice Joseph F. Rodgers Jr., our state’s youngest-ever statewide justice, worked tirelessly over his 35 years on the bench to ensure that our court system works for its citizens. His legacy of judicial excellence will continue on through his daughter, Justice Kristin E. Rodgers. My thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Rodgers passed away at the age of 78 and served until his retirement in 2009. Even after his retirement, he continued to serve the Superior Court, The Westerly Sun reported.

In Alabama, flags are flying at half-staff until sunset today in honor of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Fred Clardy III. Clardy was killed in the line of duty on December 6 and will be buried on December 10. He served in the police department for 14 years and was an Army veteran. He leaves behind a wife and five children.

Clardy is the seventh officer killed in the line of duty in 2019 in Alabama, ABC News reported. He was killed during a drug bust on Friday when the suspect, identified by police as La Jeromeny Brown, delivered drugs to undercover police. Clardy was wearing a bulletproof vest, but was shot in an area the vest was not covering. Clardy was only 48. Clardy’s father was also killed in the line of duty on May 3, 1978.

A fund is collecting donations for Clardy’s family at the Redstone Federal Credit Union, Al.com reported. Donations can be submitted online to account number 51018380852.

In Massachusetts, the U.S. and Commonwealth flags are flying half-staff until sunset on all state buildings on December 10. They are flying in memory of Master Chief Petty Officer Kenneth MacDonald, Jr. of the U.S. Navy. He is being buried today. MacDonald died on November 24 in Hampton, Virginia at the age of 41.

In Arkansas, U.S. and state flags were flying at half-staff starting on December 9 in memory of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr. They will fly half-staff until the day of his funeral on December 12, Fox 16 reported. Visitation is at University Baptist Church at 333 W. Maple St. from 3-7 p.m. on December 11 and the funeral will be at 1 p.m. on December 12 at Bud Walton Arena. Services are open to the public.

Carr died in the line of duty on Saturday, December 7. He was ambushed and killed while sitting in his cruise in a police department parking lot, NBC News reported. The shooting happened on Saturday night and the suspect, London Phillips, died at the scene.

Flag Half-Staff Traditions

It’s customary to only display the American flag from sunrise to sunset, unless the flag is well illuminated overnight. In those cases, the flag might be displayed 24 hours a day. A number of holidays call for the U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff every year. In addition, the President of the United States may order a proclamation for the flags to fly half-staff when someone of prominence dies or when there is a national tragedy. State governors may also call for national flags to be flown at half-staff in their state when a present or former government official passes away.

If you’re wondering about the term half-mast vs. half-staff, in the United States half-mast refers to flags being lowered on a ship, while half-staff refers to a pole on a building. However, outside the United States, the more commonly used term is actually half-mast. The terms tend to be used interchangeably in common vernacular.