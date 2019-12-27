Trump Skewered for Tweeting ‘Indian Country’: A Legal Term Defined by EPA

President Donald Trump sent out a two-part tweet on Friday that caused the term “Indian Country” to trend on Twitter, with many users online believing it was said with a racist slant.

Trump tweeted, “Thank YOU Indian Country for being such an IMPORTANT part of the American story! I recently signed 3 bills to support tribal sovereignty…. ….and native culture – S.216/Spokane Tribe, S.256/Native Languages and NDAA Sec. 2870 officially recognizing Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians. My great honor to do so!”

After Trump recently mentioned that the late Rep. John Dingell might be “looking up” at his wife, Debbie Dingell, referring that he might be in hell, and no one can forget that he once called Africa “sh**hole countries,” thousands of people Twitter rebelled against his usage of the term Indian country as racist.

While Trump has said numerous off-color comments, and misspelled legal terms while tweeting online, this was not the case with Indian country.

Still, many people on Twitter unaware of the official term expressed their anger and said all of America should be considered Indian country. One user tweeted, “Indian Country,” also known as “the entire United States territory prior to the arrival of Europeans.” Another tweeted, “Trump just referred to Native Americans as “Indian Country.” Sounds deliberately racist to me.”

are you telling me that the guy who called immigrants "animals" and said Haitians all have AIDS and said Nigerians "live in huts" and said Africa was shithole countries and said Puerto Ricans were "lazy" just called tribal lands "indian country"? holy fuck I did Nazi that coming — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 27, 2019

"Indian Country," also known as "the entire United States territory prior to the arrival of Europeans." https://t.co/wZoUe6u9IZ — Adrian Wapcaplet (@AdrianWapcapIet) December 27, 2019

What the hell is ‘Indian Country’ pic.twitter.com/d3eJVYVIRL — Matthew Krause (@matthewtkrause) December 27, 2019

"indian country" was trending worldwide and I thought probably the world is finally talking about our protest against CAA but it was just Donald Trump being racist again. Dissapointed. pic.twitter.com/ZVvKQtS6FV — Bhavana// bichen ⚔️ suibian (@taeconomix) December 27, 2019

Democrats, Republicans & The New York Times Use The Term ‘Indian Country’

We must prioritize and combat the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous women. As president, I will establish a task force of tribal leaders and public health officials, and ensure unprecedented federal support for victims and families. https://t.co/PyBLSnnw6J — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 26, 2019

In this instance, Trump was actually using the correct legal term. “Indian country” is defined by the United States Environmental Protection Agency in 18 U.S.C. § 1151 and 40 C.F.R. § 171.3 as:

A) all land within the limits of any Indian reservation under the jurisdiction of the United States Government, notwithstanding the issuance of any patent, and, including rights-of-way running through the reservation;

B) all dependent Indian communities within the borders of the United States whether within the original or subsequently acquired territory thereof, and whether within or without the limits of a state; and

C) all Indian allotments, the Indian titles to which have not been extinguished, including rights-of-way running through the same.

Indian Country is struggling with housing affordability and homelessness. I introduced the bipartisan Tribal Access to Homeless Assistance Act, which allows tribes to access federal homeless assistance grants. It passed the House unanimously this November. #12BillsOfChristmas pic.twitter.com/nSNljfpc58 — Denny Heck (@RepDennyHeck) December 26, 2019

Washington congressman Denny Heck used the term Indian country recently, as did New Mexico representative Deb Haaland. She tweeted, “As we get ready to celebrate the holidays with our families, we cannot forget that there are families across Indian Country who will have empty seats at their tables.”

As we get ready to celebrate the holidays with our families, we cannot forget that there are families across Indian Country who will have empty seats at their tables. #MMIW Story via @Newsy: https://t.co/fMD28uVBRB — Rep. Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) December 24, 2019

Indian Country Today is the name of an official news outlet, and its official Twitter account has nearly 104K followers.

Native Americans Use The Term Indian County

Nowhere is credit inequality in the U.S. higher than in Indian Country. Three of the top four most credit insecure counties have large Native American populations: 86%, 68%, and 94%. Politicians on both sides have ignored Native issues for far too long…https://t.co/VEWGMhOD5Z — Brett Chapman (@brettachapman) December 20, 2019

For many Native Americans, the term Indian country is regularly used. Attorney Brett Chapman shared an Axios article on Twitter writing, “Nowhere is credit inequality in the U.S. higher than in Indian Country. Three of the top four most credit insecure counties have large Native American populations: 86%, 68%, and 94%. Politicians on both sides have ignored Native issues for far too long…”

Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs at U.S. Department of Interior, Tara Sweeney, who has various opposing views from Trump, an re-tweeted an article which wanted to broaden the term Indian country: “You are still Indigenous whether or not you live on your homelands. ‘Indian Country’ is wherever Native people are.”

