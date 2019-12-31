Jenny McCarthy Quit New Year’s Eve Host Gig for 2019-2020

For the first time in almost a decade, Ryan Seacrest has a new New Year’s Eve Times Square correspondent for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest because co-host Jenny McCarthy decided to call it quits for the 2019-2020 broadcast.

McCarthy revealed the news back in October on Live with Kelly and Ryan, citing her son, Evan, asking her to spend more time with him in between seasons of FOX reality singing competition The Masked Singer.

“We’re shooting Masked Singer 3, which is exciting, in December and January and my son, who is 17, says, ‘Can we please, please stay home this year?’ and I was like, ‘You know what? He’s going to be 18 [soon], he’s going to want nothing to do with me,'” said McCarthy. “We’re so busy that I said, you know what, I’m going to tap out. I talked to Ryan last week and I said I’m not going to be doing New Year’s Eve this year.”

Jenny McCarthy Is Taking a Break from Hosting on New Year's EveJenny McCarthy talks about why she won't be hosting on New Year's Eve with Ryan this year. Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2HFUeAK Website: https://kellyandryan.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LiveKellyandRyan/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livekellyandryan/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiveKellyRyan 2019-10-07T18:14:05.000Z

McCarthy added, “But I gotta say, it was the most wonderful time. As you know, working with Ryan — it’s a dream. We can’t say that about a lot of people in this business. He’s a dream.”

“Ninety-nine percent of them it’s a nightmare,” said Kelly Ripa. “Ryan is a dream.”

“So I thank you, and I’m going to be so excited to watch,” finished McCarthy.

Seacrest also had nothing but praise for his co-host, saying McCarthy has been “the most amazing partner on New Year’s Eve with us in Times Square.”

Taking over for McCarthy is actress Lucy Hale, who has been the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve New Orleans correspondent since 2016. She’ll be the new Times Square host and Pose star Billy Porter will take over for Hale in New Orleans. For the second year in a row, Ciara will host the Hollywood segments.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

READ NEXT: New Year’s Eve 2019-20 TV Schedule: Show Times & Channels to Watch