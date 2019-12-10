WATCH: Jersey City Active Shooter Scene Videos & Photos

Dramatic videos and photos have emerged showing the massive law enforcement response to a bodega where at least two active shooters were holed up after the possible “ambush” style shooting of a police officer in Jersey City. You can see the videos throughout this article.

When it was over, five people were dead inside a grocery store (2 suspects and 3 civilians), and officer was shot and killed, and three other officers were wounded.

“2 suspects, 3 civilians dead inside supermarket. 1 JC police officer also shot and killed,” Stefan Holt, a reporter for NBC New York, reported.

According to CBS New York, one officer has died and three more were injured. One of the other wounded officers was shot, and the other has shrapnel injuries. In a news conference, authorities said that a civilian was wounded too. Police said in the news conference that multiple people were deceased inside the building. They said all children were accounted for. The mayor said in the news conference that there was no indication it was a terrorist attack.

There were two incidents, one in a deli and one in a cemetery.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said the one of the injured officers had been shot in the shoulder and two others had shrapnel injuries.

NJ.com reported that two officers were shot overall; one in Bayview Cemetery, and the other was believed to be shot near Martin Luther King Drive and Bidwell Avenue.

Multiple active shooters were involved, according to police dispatch audio, which early on said there was at least one man and woman involved, dressed all in black, and possibly wearing trenchcoats. There was a Jewish school with about 40 children located and locked down next door to the standoff inside the bodega.

The motive was not yet clear, and Fox News reported that there might be three suspects. All of the city’s schools were on lock down amidst reports that, at one point, the gunmen were randomly firing. There were unconfirmed reports of hostages and suspects down, and at one point police said on the scanner that the U-Haul the suspects were driving was “hot.”

The officers’ conditions are not known.

Here’s what you need to know:

The ATF Was Responding to the Scene & Multiple People Might Have Been Inside the Bodega

At least one of the active shooters was firing at police from the corner grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey, and more than one officer was shot. “He’s shooting again. He’s shooting again,” an officer said on the police scanner. Tactical officers were responding. “Keep your people safe,” one officer said on the dispatch audio.

The ATF confirmed: “Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ.”

NBC New York described what happened to one officer as an “ambush,” and said one of the wounded officers was shot in the head.

The FBI told CBS New York that more than one officer was shot. Every Jersey City school was locked down. Scanner traffic indicated that four other people might be in the bodega. “We’ve got movement in the store,” an officer said on the scanner at 2:41 p.m. Offices said a male had “popped out” of the store and then went back in. “Use caution. The U-Haul nearby is hot,” an officer said, referring to the vehicle the suspects arrived at the store in. They said pipe bombs were in it.

You can listen to live scanner audio here.

Police Worried About Devices as They Surrounded the Scene at JC Kosher Supermarket

Officers described flash bangs, officers on rooftops, and the need to avoid crossfire, as they dealt with a dramatic and dangerous scene outside the bodega. Periodically on the scanner, officers described a suspect still firing from inside the store.

Police described the scene as “chaotic.” The two suspects jumped out of a U-Haul van and ran into the corner store, according to scanner transmissions. A man was down inside the store, and someone had put a glass coffee pot in view. Police worried that it could be a “device.” The window in the back was garbage bag taped, police said. The bodega in question was located at Wilkinson Avenue and Martin Luther King Dr. in Jersey City. The specific address was 223 MLK Drive, according to NJ.com. Online records say that’s the address of JC Kosher Supermarket.

Police were surrounding the store. They wanted to make sure that police had a “line of fire.” The New Jersey State Police wrote, “State Police assets from T.E.A.M.S., Canine Unit, Bomb Unit, Marine Services, Aviation, Field Ops, Tactical Patrol, Central Security, Trafficking, and Emergency Response Bureau are assisting @JCPoliceDept with the active shooter investigation.”

Suspects Were Described as a Male & Female Dressed in Black, Possibly Wearing Trenchcoats

There might be two shooters, Heavy.com has learned from scanner dispatch audio. “We saw two shooters get out of the van. We saw two jump out of that van and go in,” said an officer. The description was “black male and a black female” wearing all black clothing, possibly with rain or trenchcoats. That officer told the dispatcher it wasn’t clear whether both shooters were still inside the store, but police didn’t see either come out. The motive is not yet clear.

The New Jersey transit police wrote, “NJ Transit Police are assisting Jersey City with an active shooting incident within the area of the west side branch. Stay clear of the area until further notice. HBLR service is suspended. ALL bus service on the West Side Branch is suspended updates to follow.”

The governor wrote, “I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown.”

NJ.com reported that a police officer appears to have been shot in Bayview Cemetery. The New Jersey newspaper reported that, at one point, “the gunmen are shooting at anyone they see on the street and… fired at the Sacred Heart School.”

On the scanner, officers made reference to clearing a cemetery.

ABC News also reported that the suspects fired long guns at arriving police and said the officer was being treated at the hospital.

The New York Daily News reported that the incident doesn’t appear to be terror-related.

This post is being updated as more is learned about the Jersey City active shooter situation.