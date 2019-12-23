Jersey Gardens Mall Shooting Reports Were a False Alarm

Multiple shoppers took to Twitter to report news of a possible shooting at Jersey Gardens Mall, which is located in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on December 23.

Officially called The Mills at Jersey Gardens, located at 651 Kapowkski Road, a Twitter user shared online, “A freaking stampede just occurred at jersey gardens. With how crazy the world is no one knew what was happening just running and screaming to get out.”

However, at 3 p.m. local time, NorthJersey.com reported that it was a false alarm. “Our breaking reporter @KeldyOrtiz just checked with Elizabeth officials and confirmed that there was an initial report of shots fired at the Jersey Gardens mall but it was a FALSE ALARM; there was a fight and a temporary lockdown but all is back to normal, per city spokesperson.”

Video posted on Twitter showed that police and ambulances were en-route to Jersey Gardens mall, but there has been no confirmation from authorities as to whether or not a shooting has taken place.

One user on Twitter shared, “A loud bang and then pandemonium. #Jerseygardens”

There Were No Injuries Reported During The False Alarm Shooting At Jersey Gardens

We are receiving multiple calls about a shooting @ Jersey Gardens-this is not true, no shots were fired. A fight occurred in the food court & is under control. The lock down has been lifted. No injuries reported, business is resuming & the Eliz Police are remaining highly visible — City of Elizabeth NJ (@CityofElizabeth) December 23, 2019

The official Twitter page of Elizabeth, New Jersey, tweeted out positive news after the shooting at Jersey Gardens was officially declared a false alarm. They wrote, “We are receiving multiple calls about a shooting @ Jersey Gardens-this is not true, no shots were fired. A fight occurred in the food court & is under control. The lock down has been lifted. No injuries reported, business is resuming & the Eliz Police are remaining highly visible.”

The Was A Shooting In Jersey City Which Left 6 People Dead Earlier This Month

On December 10, there were two related shooting incidents, one in a deli and one in a cemetery. After an ensuing gun battle, the suspect and three civilians were killed inside the bodega. Officials confirmed that officer Jospeh Seals, a 39-year-old, father of five children, was also deceased.

Although authorities have stopped short of declaring a motive for the attack, Heavy.com has reviewed multiple posts made online by an identity that the shooter David Anderson, 47, is believed to have used on the Internet; he made numerous extremely anti-police comments on various obscure social media and online video pages, glorified Baton Rouge police shooter Gavin Long, unleashed anti-Semitic and anti-Christian vitriol, and called non-black Jewish people “imposters.” NBC News first reported that law enforcement sources believe the identity – Dawad Maqabath and two others – were used by the shooter. The network explained that the same identity made a series of comments on the Internet.

Authorities said in a December 12, 2019 press conference that they are investigating the case as a domestic terrorism incident with a hate crime bent. They say that the shooters appear motivated by, in the words of the U.S. Attorney, “a bias toward both the Jewish community and law enforcement.” They said they are working to verify social media accounts. The other shooting suspect was identified as Francine Graham.

Mindy Ferencz, 32, the co-owner of the JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City, and Moshe Deutsch, 24, the son of a prominent Jewish leader in New York, were first named by the Jewish press as two of the three civilian victims who lost their lives in the four-hour shootout. The third victim was identified as Miguel Douglas, 49.

