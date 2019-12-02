Jordan Oliver: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordan Oliver is a 20-year-old man accused of abducting a teenage girl in a stolen police vehicle in Pennsylvania. Social media posts on both of their pages indicate they weren’t strangers to each other.

The abducted teen was named by law enforcement as Samara Derwin, 15, who was kidnapped in the area of the local high school on December 1, 2019, a Sunday. She is the subject of an Amber Alert.

According to the Amber Alert, Derwin was last seen on December 1, 2019 in Luzerne County, PA in a 2014 Ford Interceptor Utility vehicle, Pennsylvania license plate #MG5473H-PA. The suspect is Jordan Oliver. His name was given as John Oliver on some sites.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Oliver Had Recently Written on Derwin’s Facebook Page That She Was Beautiful

Although police have not indicated how Derwin and Oliver knew each other, if at all, his social media page and hers tell a clearer story. His Facebook photos indicated he was in a relationship with Derwin recently. Jordan Oliver recently wrote on Samara’s Facebook page that she is beautiful.

In May, Samara shared a post that read “I wanna b pretty.” Jordan Oliver wrote two comments on that thread. They read, “You are pretty” and “Pretty beautiful” with heart emojis.

In one now bizarre post, Samara wrote last April, “TAKEN BY MY HUNNY💙❤️🍯❤️💙.” It’s not clear who she was referring to, though. She wrote a series of similar posts going back to 2018 that read things like, “TAKEN❤💙💙❤.” In May 2018, without naming him, she wrote, “My boyfriends really my best friend💕.”

She also indicated on Facebook that she was in a relationship with Oliver.

It’s not clear whether they were still in that relationship, however. The Pennsylvania State Police “has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for The Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming Barracks, Luzerne County PA,” authorities said.

2. Police Say Jordan Oliver Abducted Derwin While Driving a Stolen Police Cruiser

According to the Amber Alert, the Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming barracks “is searching for Samara Derwin age 15, a white non-hispanic female, with brown hair with red highlights, blue eyes, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black yoga pants. She was last seen in the area of Nanticoke High School, Luzerne County, PA.”

The alert alleges that Derwin “was reported abducted by Jordan Oliver age 20, white non-hispanic male, unknown clothing description, driving a stolen marked 2014 Ford Interceptor utility Nanticoke police cruiser bearing PA registration MG5473H-PA.”

“Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911,” police said.

3. The Incident Started at Knifepoint & Ended With Oliver Being Accused of Overpowering a Cop, Reports Say

Journalist Jack Reinhardt wrote on Facebook that the incident started at knifepoint.

“#Update Nanticoke Police say they responded to the report of a hostage situation at Nanticoke High School around 3:18 p.m.,” he wrote.

“Police say a man held a woman at knife point and they tried negotiating with the suspect. The confrontation allegedly ensued and police say the officer responding had no choice, but to open fire. The suspect allegedly assaulted the officer and stole a police car. The officer is being treated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Police say the victim was last seen on Alden Mountain Road in Nanticoke. The suspect is still at large and police believe the victim is with him.”

The Times Leader also reported that it all started around 3:20 p.m. near Greater Nanticoke Area High School “where a man reportedly was holding a woman at knifepoint.” That’s according to Nanticoke Police Capt. Robert Lehman.

4. Derwin’s Father Has Worked as a Police Officer in the Area, Reports Say

Social media posts indicated that Derwin’s dad is a police officer. A LinkedIn page and old news article in his name indicates he’s worked as a Pennsylvania law enforcement officer.

Derwin filled her Facebook page with selfies, writing things like, “just because my path is different doesn’t mean I’m lost • ❤️👑🤷‍♀️” and “Here’s to the nights that turned into mornings with the friends that turned into family • 💘💕”

5. Jordan Shared Photos of ATV Vehicles on Facebook & Indicated He Was in a Relationship

Jordan also shared photos of ATVs and indicated he was in a relationship. “Forever with my gurllll. Dont hmu💙🤷‍♀️ 4-8-18” his intro on Facebook reads.

He wrote in the comment thread under the ATV photo, “i plan on completely rebuilding it and stuff bottom end went either that or getting something new.” When a friend responded, Jordan wrote, “Yea you can try and keep up you will beat me on flats lol but not on regular trail unless you lift it they bottom out alot i know alot of people who get rid of them cause thede (sic) too low i love them but there low.”