Watch: Juice Wrld Rapped About The 27 Club & Dying Before 21

Juice Wrld’s life was cut short at the age of 21. The rapper had just gotten off a flight at Chicago Midway International airport when he suffered from what appeared to be a seizure. According to a report from TMZ, he died later in an area hospital. For the Hip-Hop star, death was an all too real possibility, The untimely passing of other young rappers XXXTentacion and Lil Peep brought that subject into focus.

The latter of the two rappers remained someone Juice Wrld would never meet in person. Instead, the two keep up with each other via online communication methods. In an interview after XXXTentacion’s brutal murder, Juice Wrld spoke about their last conversation. “I ain’t never meet him in person but we planned on linking up,” he told Power 106.

The Lyrics Offer a Chilling Look at the Rapper’s Own Future

After those deaths, Juice Wrld released the song “Legends”. Its lyrics proved to be an eerie glimpse into his own future as he debated the chances he would live to 27. To start out the song, he made it known that his fellow rappers youth made their deaths all the more tragic.

Ain’t nothing like the feeling of uncertainty, the eeriness of silence

This time, it was so unexpected

Last time, it was the drugs he was lacing

All legends fall in the making

Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth

The rapper was not one afraid to talk about drugs. While he may not have been as open about his past. he was honest about where he thought others were losing their battles with various substances.“[Drugs] can ruin your whole life,” he says. “If they don’t kill you, they can leave you in a trance for the rest of your life. Most fucking rappers rap about getting high and feeling great. But I talk about the good side and the bad side. Just to shed some light on the negative side,” he said in an interview with NME . The article’s writer, Jordan Bassett, noted that Juice Wrld made these comments while drinking “a homemade concoction of Sprite he keeps topping up, alarmingly, with actual Listerine.”

“Legends” Spoke to the 27 Club

The 27 Club is a urban legend of sorts that includes the icons and artists that died at age 27. More than just fiction, the “club” included major artists ranging from Jim Morrison to Jimi Hendrix. It was something that Juice Wrld sadly predicted correctly when it came to his own life.

What’s the 27 Club?

We ain’t making it past 21

I been going through paranoia

So I always gotta keep a gun

Damn, that’s the world we live in now

Yeah, hold on, just hear me out

They tell me I’ma be a legend

I don’t want that title now

‘Cause all the legends seem to die out

He was far from the only rapper to bring up the “club” in his lyrics. Mac Miller also rapped about it on the song “Brand Name”. “To everyone to sell me drugs Don’t mix it with that bullshit I hopin’ not to join the twenty seven club. Just want the coke…” the lyrics read. Miller himself would tragically die at age 26.

