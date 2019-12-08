Watch: Juice Wrld Rapped About The 27 Club & Dying Before 21

Juice Wrld’s life was cut short at the age of 21. The rapper had just gotten off a flight at Chicago Midway International airport when he suffered from what appeared to be a seizure. According to a report from TMZ, he died later in an area hospital. For the Hip-Hop star, death was an all too real possibility, The untimely passing of other young rappers XXXTentacion and Lil Peep brought that subject into focus.
The latter of the two rappers remained someone Juice Wrld would never meet in person. Instead, the two keep up with each other via online communication methods. In an interview after XXXTentacion’s brutal murder, Juice Wrld spoke about their last conversation. “I ain’t never meet him in person but we planned on linking up,” he told Power 106.
The Lyrics Offer a Chilling Look at the Rapper’s Own Future
After those deaths, Juice Wrld released the song “Legends”. Its lyrics proved to be an eerie glimpse into his own future as he debated the chances he would live to 27. To start out the song, he made it known that his fellow rappers youth made their deaths all the more tragic.
Ain’t nothing like the feeling of uncertainty, the eeriness of silence
This time, it was so unexpected
Last time, it was the drugs he was lacing
All legends fall in the making
Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth
“Legends” Spoke to the 27 Club
What’s the 27 Club?
We ain’t making it past 21
I been going through paranoia
So I always gotta keep a gun
Damn, that’s the world we live in now
Yeah, hold on, just hear me out
They tell me I’ma be a legend
I don’t want that title now
‘Cause all the legends seem to die out
He was far from the only rapper to bring up the “club” in his lyrics. Mac Miller also rapped about it on the song “Brand Name”. “To everyone to sell me drugs Don’t mix it with that bullshit I hopin’ not to join the twenty seven club. Just want the coke…” the lyrics read. Miller himself would tragically die at age 26.
