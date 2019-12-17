Lakers’ Injury Report: Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis’ Status Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an amazing start to the season as they lead the league with a 24-3 record. The team is currently riding a seven-game winning stretch and are seeking their eighth straight win today against the Indiana Pacers at 4:00 p.m. PST.

Ahead of today’s game the Lakers released their status report which listed Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) as out and Anthony Davis (right ankle sprain) as questionable, per SB Nation. Listing a player as questionable usually means that they stand a 50% chance of playing.

Kyle Kuzma Injury

Today will be the fourth game in a row that Kuzma has been sidelined due to an ankle injury. On Nov. 29 against the Washington Wizards, Kuzma left the court during the fourth quarter with ankle pain.

“He probably could have stayed in there if we needed him to. He was favoring it a little bit and with a big lead, again, similar to the situation with his eye, we used better judgement and got him out,” Vogel said. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Since his injury, Kuzma has played but has not fully healed. For this reason, Vogel said that the team will “take their time with Kuzma’s ankle and allow him to get back closer to 100%.”

This isn’t the first injury that Kuzma has suffered this season. Kuzma suffered an eye abrasion earlier this year and was out at the start of this season due to a stress reaction in his foot that he suffered with Team USA in July. So far this season Kuzma is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and .9 assists a game.

Anthony Davis Injury

Davis plays a major role on the Lakers and is one of the team’s superstars as he is currently posting an average of 27.4 points, 9.3 boards and 3.3 assists a game. He is listed as questionable for tonight’s game as he is too suffering from an ankle sprain. In Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks, Davis twisted his ankle towards the end of the game.

“I just wanted to finish the game,” Davis said per ClutchPoints. “Tweaked it a little bit, but just tried to play the rest of the game off adrenaline and then attend to it after the game.”

Davis closed out the game with 27 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal. He is currently in recovery but is moving forward on a day-to-day basis. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Davis is ‘trying to play’ in tonight’s game despite his ankle injury.

The Lakers play against the Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in search of their 15th consecutive win on the road. The Pacers currently place sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers should be fine without Kuzma or Davis as they have their superstar LeBron James to lead the way. James is currently averaging 26.1 points, 7.3 boards and 10.7 assists a game.