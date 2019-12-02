LeBron James Calls Out Lakers Teammates With NSFW Rant

LeBron James is not here to see his Los Angeles Lakers teammates jogging on the court. The King wants 100 percent, every game.

James could be heard on the telecast chewing out Danny Green — referring to him as “DG” — for jogging on the court during the Lakers 114-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

“DG jogging and [expletive], get your [expletive] lay up!” LeBron can be heard saying with his hands on his knees from exhaustion. The clip is below, but warning, there is NSFW language.

Listen to LeBron😂

“He’s all jogging and sh-t, get your fu-king layup!” pic.twitter.com/Lt6ai4uUSP — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 1, 2019

James got some extra rest this offseason by getting shut down early due to injury and missing the playoffs. It was the first time in eight seasons that he missed the NBA Finals. At 34 years old, the “Washed King” has looked as sharp as ever.

“It’s just my personal motivation,” James told Mark Medina of USA Today of the Washing King hashtag he’s been including in his social media posts. “I’m extra motivated to put myself in a position where I know I belong. It’s my personal motivation every single night to be on the floor and be great.”

James could even be heard telling an official earlier this season about his increased focus on the defensive end of the floor.

“I know you’ve been reading and saying I haven’t been playing defense the last couple of years, but it’s a new year!” James could be heard yelling at the official in a game earlier this season against the Thunder.

Lakers Streak Ends, But There’s No Panic in Los Angeles

The Lakers saw their 10-game winning streak snapped in the loss to the Mavericks, but there’s no panic in L.A. The Lakers are tied with Milwaukee for the best record in the NBA at 17-3.

“It’s one game,” said Lakers star Anthony Davis. “We’re not going to get down over this loss. We know what type of team we are, we know now. We played well. And they beat us, but we beat ourselves with the rebounding, so we know what we’ve got to do better.”

James had a similar take on the situation, but gave Luka Doncic and the Mavs credit for avenging a loss earlier in the season.

“They played with a better pace than us,” James said. “We can play better. We know that team has played extremely well, especially on the road. We knew they wanted to get some get back after we beat them on their floor.”

Avery Bradley Cleared for ‘Basketball Progression’

Lakers guard Avery Bradley has missed eight games with a hairline fracture in his right leg. He played through the injury for a few games with it initially being referred to as a bruise, later learning of the fracture.

While he’s not quite ready to return to the lineup, Bradley has been cleared for “basketball progression.”

Avery Bradley has been “cleared to begin basketball progression.” He won’t play on Sunday or on the coming 3-game road trip, but will he evaluated again after the team returns from Portland. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 30, 2019

Despite the positive update, Bradley will miss entirety of the team’s upcoming three-game road trip against the Nugget, Jazz and Trail Blazers.

