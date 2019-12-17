Lakers LeBron James Sets Another NBA Record

The Los Angeles Lakers are top favorites to win this seasons conference title. They currently hold the leagues best record, 24-3. The team is currently on a seven-game win streak with their superstar player, LeBron James leading the way.

According to CBS Sports, over the span of the Lakers’ seven-game win streak James has averaged 28.3 points, 11 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 1.3 steals and one block. He was also shooting over 50-percent and recorded his sixth triple-double of the season. For this reason, James was named Western Conference Player of the Week from December 9th through the 15th. According to Mark Medina of USA Today, James has now earned 62 Player of the Week Awards, which is the most any player has ever received in NBA history. To put this in perspective, Kobe Bryant trails LeBron for most Player of the Week Awards and has received 33. Kevin Durant has earned 26 and Michael Jordan has 25.

For the 62nd time in his legendary career: @KingJames is your Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/ALRlBmaZqe — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 16, 2019

Following James’ recognition, he took to twitter to give credit and thanks to his teammates. His post included the hashtags, #WashedKing and #RevengeSZN.

LeBron James: Best Player in the World

LeBron James most definitely deserves to be in ‘best player in the world’ conversations. At 34-years-old, the King has proved that he is anything but a ‘Washed King.’ He is producing incredible numbers and has led Los Angeles to earn the best record in the league. Brad Botkin of CBS Sports reported that James is just 57 minutes shy of Kobe Bryant’s career minutes total, therefore compared both of their stats. James averages are 26.3 points, 10.7 assists, 7.3 rebounds on 50-percent shooting while Bryant’s numbers are 17.6 points, 2.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds on 36-percent shooting.

James could in fact be the best player in the world with numbers like that. This season alone he is currently averaging 26.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 10.7 assists a games. The King also made unreal NBA history when he recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists this season against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This game made LeBron the first player in league history to log a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams, according to ESPN.

“I had no idea,” James said per ESPN. “Coach [Frank] Vogel came in here and said congratulations. I was like, I thought he was joking about my seven turnovers because I’ve been taking care of the ball so much. He said first player in NBA history to have a triple-double versus 30 teams, every team, so I was like, ‘OK. That’s pretty cool.’”

In a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 27, James tallied 29 points, 11 assists and five rebounds and helped lead the Lakers to victory, 114-110. James’ points didn’t only help his team earn the dub, it also put him at 33,000 career points, making him the fourth player in NBA history with that many points. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant have also met this feat.

33k club. The King's in good company 👑 pic.twitter.com/iDQOaUC5yH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2019

The Lakers are still on the road and play against the Indiana Pacers today. According to SB Nation, Kyle Kuzma is still out with an ankle sprain and their other superstar Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with an ankle sprain as well.