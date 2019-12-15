Larry Fitzgerald’s Father Commemorates Final Game in Arizona

One constant for the Arizona Cardinals has been the services of Larry Fitzgerald at wide receiver.

But it appears Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final time donning the Cardinals uniform at home. The 16-year veteran is an unrestricted free agent after the season and will likely finish his career elsewhere as it does not appear he and the Cardinals will be agreeing on a new deal.

With Fitzgerald’s legendary run in Arizona set to come to a close, his father, Larry Sr., took to Twitter to offer his congratulations and sentiments about his son’s final game.

If today is my last after 16 years Cardinals game supporting & watching my son play in Arizona.I’m grateful for all the Arizona fan https://t.co/3l0MX1Xqh7 helping loving and always supporting him.Through it all.Who knows what the future has thank you all.🙏 — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) December 15, 2019

If it really is Fitzgerald’s final game, the veteran receiver may be looking to finish out his career with a bang by joining a contender for his final two years as a final attempt for winning a Super Bowl ring. Fitzgerald came close in 2008 when the Cardinals reached Super Bowl XLIII, losing to Pittsburgh by way of a last-minute touchdown to Santonio Holmes.

The Cardinals have had some successful teams in the past, including several division championships and playoff appearances.

Larry Leaves a Lasting Impression

With Fitzgerald on his way out, the Cardinals will be losing arguably their franchise’s best and most impactful player ever. Approaching 17,000 yards receiving, Fitzgerald is an 11-time Pro Bowler and has even been a First-Team All-Pro once in his career.

His 119 touchdowns are also most in Cardinals history and he ranks second, first among non-kickers in franchise history for scoring with 720 points. He has also been a true leader on and off the field, being honored with the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in the same season he was the league’s receptions leader.

Arizona will struggle to replace Fitzgerald’s impact following his departure, but his tutelage of the young receiving corps could be something that pays dividends for years to come.

Where Could Fitzgerald End Up?

If Fitzgerald decides not to retire and begins a search for a new team, it will likely be in a place where he feels he could find team success. One place he could wind up is wherever Tom Brady goes next.

It would be a match made in heaven for the two long-time veterans in the NFL. Brady is also a free agent at the end of the season and may also be looking for one final Super Bowl run to wrap up his career if he and the Patriots are unable to get things done this year.

The Chargers have been the favorite to land Brady for next season, and with an already elite receiving corps, Fitzgerald would likely take a significant pay cut and decreased playing time.

If Brady and the Patriots strike a one-year deal, Fitzgerald could follow suit in what may be the final year for the New England dynasty. New England has a big need for a reliable pass catcher and would welcome Fitzgerald into the fold for his swansong.

Fitzgerald was once a potential trade target by New England and has spoken highly of Tom Brady.

