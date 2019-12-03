Loki Sharp: Arkansas Toddler Dies in Fire Trying to Save Puppy

Loki Sharp tragically passed away at his home in Gentry, Arkansas, on Saturday night after running back in to a burning house to try and save his puppy. He was 23 months old.

The house fire started around 5 PM on Saturday, November 30. Loki’s parents Kurtis and Caitlin were home at the time and attempted to put out the flames and call for help when they lost track of their son. Loki had made his way back into their home amidst the chaos in order to save his new puppy, Gentry Fire Chief Vester Cripps told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Loki’s body was later discovered by firefighters who currently believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue. An investigation into the exact cause of the fire is currently ongoing by the Gentry Fire Department

Kurtis posted on Facebook after the tragedy and said that Loki was unable to save his puppy who, “died trying to protect (Loki) from the fire.”

“I just wanna stop here and say never take your children for granted.” Kurtis wrote, “Cherish every waking moment with them!!!! We love u bubba and we know your in a better place!!!!”

Caitlin posted a heartbreaking tribute today on Facebook where she linked to a poem titled “On Angel’s Wings” by Caitlin Hardy.

“Mommy loves u little turkey bird. It’s so hard not having u here in my arms and I know ur here at nons and papas u show it every day but it’s not the same. I’ll always cherish the last time I held u in my arms.” she wrote, “U we’re my amazing sweet and pain in the butt little man. Fly high my little guy u we’re taken way too soon and I don’t know how to handle any of this. It wasn’t supposed to be u first. I’d give anything to have taken your place that day but I have to now try to come to terms and cope the best I can.”

The funeral for Loki Sharp is being held this Friday at the Wasson funeral home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Kurtis requested that attendees “do not wear all black his colors are red white and black so mix it up please.” so that the funeral doesn’t have to “be any more depressing than it’s already gonna be.”

The Community Comes Together

The local community in Gentry, Arkansas has banded together and are doing whatever they can to help the Sharps in their time of need. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming in the days following Loki’s tragic passing with several family members and friends putting together fundraisers to pay for the funeral and help replace everything they’ve lost.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the funeral expenses that has already raised $1,853 of it’s $2,500 goal. A second donation page started by Caitlin’s uncle, James Hayden Wilson, on Facebook has raised $910 on a goal of $5,000.

Family friends of the Sharp’s set up another fundraiser on Facebook titled “Father loses his 2 year old to house fire” was organized by family friend Ron Biermann who said, “Kurtis’s mother is a local with us in Goldsboro, Michelle N Michael Phillips, and they are also feeling the tragedy across the states and losing the youngest grandson has taken a toll on them as well.” They have raised $605 so far.

The most successful donation page was set up by Caitlin’s co-worker Paighton Elizabeth Moore. The two work together at Fresh Air Solutions, a local business that sells air purification devices. She reached out to the local community as well as her network of distributors at Fresh Air Solutions to raise a substantial amount of money.

“The last thing we want the family to worry about during this very difficult time is money.” The page description reads, “Donations will be used towards hospital bills, funeral cost, & new housing.” The group has raised nearly $9,000.

Moore collected donations from local residents including clothes, furniture, toiletries, food, and various other supplies to help the Sharps replace everything they lost in the fire.

In addition to the tangible goods and donations, people from all over have been sending their thoughts and prayers to the family. “Sending prayers from Jackson Mississippi Office.” Wrote one user on the donations page. “I’m so sorry that I couldn’t help more. I know the pain of losing a child all too well. If there is anything I can do, anything at all, please let me know. My prayers are with you and your families.💚” said another.

Kurtis is beyond grateful for all the support and posted his thanks on the Sharp Family Restoration donation page. “This is Kurtis I just want to say thank u so much to all of u that has helped us I can’t thank u all enough for what u are doing for us words can explain the thanks I love all of u and I’m so thankful.”

READ NEXT: Everything you need to know about Angelo Bruno, the Philadelphia mobster featured in “The Irishman”