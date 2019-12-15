Matthew Black is the heavy metal musician from Lawrence, Indiana, who was featured on December 14 episode of “Live PD.”

In the episode, an officer calls to Black’s home after receiving a noise complaint. Black complains that he is merely watching a movie and not making much noise. The understanding officer engages Black as Black talks about his music-making endeavors. Black is shown in the clip alongside his girlfriend, Danielle Sereika.

1. Black Says He Has the Ability to Make Loud Music in His Home Without His Neighbors Ever Complaining

VideoVideo related to matthew black from ‘live pd’: 5 fast facts you need to know 2019-12-15T10:06:54-05:00

Black says that he makes loud music but his neighbors never complain because he does it all through headphones. The confused officer asks how he can make music without making noise, Black doesn’t really give a straight answer. Black then goes on to plug his YouTube channel. Black has over 11,000 subscribers on his channel. He refers to himself as a singer/songwriter and recording artist on the page.

2. Black Was Once the Lead Singer of White Eagle

Wasted TimeA Skid Row cover by Matthew Black 2019-01-20T00:20:46.000Z

Black was the former lead singer of heavy metal band White Eagle. According to one bio, the band produced three albums, 1993’s “Bustin’ Ass,” “The Need to Know” in 1997 and 2002’s, “A New Beginning.” The bio refers to the band as still being active. Lead guitarist and the founder of the band, Jack Pemma, passed away in August 2004.

3. Black’s Vocals Have Been Described as an ‘Acquired Taste’

Before being known as White Eagle, the band was known as Black Shadow. One review says that “The vocals of Matthew Black are an acquired taste, the band are reasonably accomplished within their chosen sub-genre of melodic rock.”

4. The Album ‘Bustin Ass’ Will Set You Back $899.00 on eBay

The band’s album, “Bustin’ Ass,” is currently for sale for $899.00 on eBay. The album is described as “One of the most coveted HAIR METAL INDIE releases out there. This one has it all, the look, the vocals, the attitude, with a great mix of rockers and ballads.” The album is described as a “metal masterpiece.”

5. Black Says His Girlfriend, Danielle Sereika, Recently Got Out of ‘Facebook Jail’

On his Facebook page, Black says that he is a native of Indianapolis and a graduate of Scecina Memorial High School. Black describes his various careers as “Singer/songwriter, musician, recording artist, engineer, Entertainment promoter, manager, internet.” In a December 5 Facebook post, Black said that his girlfriend, Sereika, was “in Facebook jail” but that she would return soon.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School