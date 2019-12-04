Jeffrey Tate, NBA YoungBoy’s Brother, in Police Custody

Jeffrey Tate is NBA YoungBoy’s younger brother. Tate, 16, is in custody in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Javon Brown in Baton Rouge. Tate and YoungBoy have the same mother. The “Bring ‘Em Out” rapper, 20, was born in Baton Rouge as Kentrell Gaulden.

WVLA/WGMB in Baton Rouge was the first to report that Tate was the brother of NBA YoungBoy. The station was also the first to report that Tate, along with Davaughn Tate, 18, who is Jeffrey’s brother but not NBA Youngboy’s, were in police custody. Tate is being held at a juvenile facility. Police say that he had been accidentally shot in the arm during the brawl and was arrested when he sought treatment at a local hospital.

Javon Brown was shot in Baton Rouge on the afternoon of December 2. Brown was pronounced dead the following day. Tate is facing charges of principal to second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon, simple battery. While Devaughn is facing charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

The Advocate reports that Brown was shot on Ottawa Drive in the city at around 2:45 p.m. The newspaper says, citing the sheriff’s office, that Brown and another teenager were approached by three teenagers who instigated a fight. Police said those three men fled the scene.

