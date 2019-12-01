BREAKING: Mass Shooting In New Orleans

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, December 1, 2019. The shooting occurred along the 700 block of Canal Street around 3:25 a.m. local time, near Bourbon and Chartres Streets in the French Quarter.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has confirmed that 10 people were shot and two of them were listed in critical condition. One of those victims was shot in the chest and the other in the torso. Five of the victims were transported to University Hospital and the other five to Tulane Hospital.

Officials were not confirming whether all of the victims were adults or whether any juveniles were injured. Chief Ferguson said that at this early stage of the investigation, it was not yet known whether the 10 victims were all innocent bystanders or if any of them were involved in whatever prompted the shooting.

Chief Ferguson explained in an early morning news conference that a contingency of police officers had been set up at the Bayou Classic event in the area and were “right there” when the shooting began. The officers initially thought they themselves were being fired upon and took up defensive positions. No officers were injured.

At this time, New Orleans Police are not sure what prompted the shooting. One person has been detained for questioning, but Chief Ferguson did not describe this person as a suspect during the news conference. He explained that investigators are not yet sure whether the person they have detained “had any involvement” with the shooting.

He added that officers had difficulty locating a shooter due to the large crowd of people gathered at the scene. “Unfortunately, there were so many people out here that we were unable to determine who was actually firing these shots at that time.”

Chief Ferguson says police are recovering video footage from the scene to determine what happened and interviewing witnesses. He urged anyone with information to reach out to officers to share what they may have seen. Witnesses are asked to call New Orleans Police at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.