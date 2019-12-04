Paul Taylor Is the House Judiciary Republican Counsel

Paul Taylor is the Chief Republican Counsel for the House Judiciary Subcommittee. Taylor questioned witnesses Jonathan Turley, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Noah Feldman at the December 4 impeachment hearings.

According to his LinkedIn page, Taylor is a graduate of Yale University, where he studied political science, and later attended Harvard Law School, graduating in 1994. Taylor is a native of New Britain, Connecticut.

Since 1999, Taylor has been a counsel with the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. Prior to working on the committee, Taylor was an associate at two law firms, Kirkland & Ellis and Covington & Burling. According to a profile in The Almanac of the Unelected, 2013: Staff of the U.S. Congress, Taylor first worked with Rep. Trent Franks, the Republican congressman from Arizona, on the committee. That profile notes that in his “little free time,” Taylor is a cartoonist and was regularly featured in the Yale Daily News and Yale Herald during his time at the school.

Taylor covers constitutional amendments, civil rights, government ethics, medical malpractice, product liability and general legal reform matters. In 2013, Taylor was “engrossed” in the investigation into the Obama administration’s drone program.

Among Taylor’s legal opinions is that the Speaker of the House does not need to be an elected member of congress. A 2009 profile on Taylor said that he has written more than a dozen legal opinion articles on subjects such as anti-terrorism politics, discrimination law, legal reform, judicial appointments, religious liberty and electronic surveillance.

