Rams vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) hope to keep their playoff hopes alive as they host the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) Saturday in a game that has plenty of postseason implications.

Rams vs 49ers Preview

The Rams have had a rough ride after making it to the Super Bowl a year ago and their hopes of making it to the postseason could be eliminated with a loss to their rival 49ers on Saturday.

The Rams need to rebound after a 44-21 blowout loss to the Cowboys last week that didn’t help their cause.

“It wasn’t very good,” McVay told reporters on Monday. “In a lot of instances, it’s never as bad or as good as you think, but a lot of the things that we felt like after the game showed up (on film). The expectation and the confidence that I do have in our players and in our team to be able to execute and just do the fundamental things that you have to be able to do in this league, we really just didn’t do.

“That’s not the norm for us. I don’t expect that to be a theme for us as we finish out and move forward.”

Facing a 49ers defense that boasts the second-ranked defensive unit in the league and will be looking for redemption after a shocking loss to the Falcons that hurt their chances of grabbing a top seed in the NFC.

“From a statistical standpoint, it was almost historic over those first (seven) games,” San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “I almost feel like we kind of spoiled people.”

As Saleh said, the 49ers had massive production that set the standard, but have just three sacks the past three games and only one interception over the past seven. Head coach Kyle Shanahan attributed that to some key injuries to guys like Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander.

“The more we have had people out, I think the chances of turnovers does go down, but if we want to win we’ve got to find ways to create them and hopefully our guys can get going and create some more,” Shanahan said. “If not, we’ve got to do something schematically, but it’s tough to win when you don’t get turnovers and we’ve got to make sure we find a way to do it.”

For the Rams, their hopes will key on the production of running back Todd Gurley, which has been spotty at best after an All-Pro year. He missed the first matchup of the season — which San Francisco won 20-7 — with a bruised thigh. Gurley has not cracked 100 yards rushing this season and managed just 20 yards on 11 attempts last week.

“I feel like when I do play against them, I usually do fairly well,” Gurley said

San Francisco is a touchdown favorite for the game.