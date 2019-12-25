Rockets vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

What was expected to be a meeting between two Western Conference contenders has turned into something entirely different as the surging Houston Rockets take on the bottom-dwelling Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Rockets vs Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have been a fixture on Christmas Day since their dynastic title run. But the team that will suit up on Wednesday will be lacking some of the big names fans have grown used to like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Warriors are young and just looking to tread water until their stars return. Currently, Golden State sits at the bottom of the standings with just seven wins.

“The whole point of this year is: Let’s get healthy and let’s really try to develop these young guys and see if we can fortify our roster, and develop some players who can be a big part of our future, then bring back the healthy guys and make another run at it,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

Kerr has grown familiar with playing on Christmas day during his coaching career with Golden State, routinely being featured as the showcase matchup.

“Christmas is always a special day to play on,” Kerr said. “You know that everybody is watching. It’s got a different vibe and a different feel, and our players are going to be really excited, and it will be good to go into that game with a little momentum.”

The young Warriors, they are just trying to keep things in perspective.

“For me, honestly? It’s just another game,” rookie forward Eric Paschall told The Associated Press. “It’s cool to play on Christmas, knowing you’re going to play on it and you’ve been watching it your whole life. But you’ve been playing your whole life, you take it as another game.”

The Warriors have beat the Pelicans and Timberwolves in their last two games, marking their first win streak of the season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are in third place in the West, winning six of their last seven. They’ve also won six straight on the road. Their latest triumph was a 113-104 win over the Kings where James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 62 points.

Over their last eight, Harden is averaging nearly 39 points per game, while Westbrook near 30.

“I thought we did a good job defending at a high rate, staying true to ourselves and leaning on our defense, not our offense,” Westbrook said after the win. “We lean on our defense every night. We have obviously a great offense, a lethal offense, but we lean on our defense.”

The Rockets are a whopping 11-point road favorite for the game, which has a total of 226.5.