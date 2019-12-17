Ross Dress for Less Van Crash in Burien Injures 10

A vehicle crashed into the Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, Washington, leaving 10 people injured, including 4 of them in critical condition, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The store was open for holiday shopping, and some of those injured were children. You can see photos and videos from the scene throughout this article.

In a statement posted to Twitter on the evening of December 17, 2019, the Sheriff’s Department’s public information officer wrote: “A vehicle crashed into the Ross in Burien 15700 BLK 1 AVE S. 4 patients critical, 6 others being treated. I’m heading to the scene and will update when I arrive.”

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash. The identity of the van driver is also not clear. Burien is a suburban community near Seattle.

Ted Land, a reporter with King5 Seattle, wrote on Twitter, “Awful scene here in Burien, where witnesses say a van drove into a Ross Dress for Less. 4 patients critical, 6 others being treated. Witnesses describe chaos in moments after crash. Store open late for holiday shopping.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Van Smashed Through the Entrance of the Store

Salomon Mendez’s mother and sister were inside the store when the incident happened, and he told KOMO News that his sister was struck by the van.

“When the van got inside she heard a big explosion,” Mendez said of what his mother described, according to the television station. “She saw glass and everything flying, people screaming, crying. The van hit (my sister), and that’s all we know right now. The paramedics are taking care of her right now.”

The Seattle Times reported that those with critical injuries included two children. The four with critical injuries were taken to Harborview Medical Center, the newspaper reported.

King5 reported that the store was “packed” with customers when the crash occurred.