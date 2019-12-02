Shane Q, ‘The Voice’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If you’re a fan of The Voice, you’re well-acquainted with Shane Q, who impressed all four coaches when he first appeared on Season 17 of the reality singing competition series.

The judges fought hard to get Shane on their team, but in the end, he landed on Team Kelly.

What else do we know about Shane? Read on to find out.

1. He Is 29 and Hails From Sacramento

Shane is 29 and lives in Sacramento. As a kid, he was involved in the school choir.

His NBC bio reveals that he was painfully shy when he was young, and it was music that eventually helped him come out of his shell.

Shane tells The Sacramento Press, “My friends will tell you this, my family can tell you this—a goal of mine—every time I perform I want to capture the audience,” said Shane. “I love to just make somebody feel a certain type of way that they’re just, you know, they’re feeling it and the room is either roaring or dead silent and they’re just enjoying the performance, that’s my goal.”

Shane writes on Facebook that he is “influenced by all music and creativity.”

2. He Is a Minivan Driver for United Cerebral Palsy

For money, Shane works as a driver for United Cerebral Palsy.

On the weekends, he finds time to play gigs around town.

To date, Shane’s audition for The Voice is the most viewed of the new season with 1.2 million views in a single week.

Speaking about his prep for the show with the Sacramento Press, Shane explained, “I didn’t think I was ready… This year, I’m 29 years old. I know what I want to do. I found my style, my sound and I’m confident. This was the year that I was ready to make some moves if the opportunity came, opportunity came and I’m just doing my thing man.”

3. He Taught Himself Guitar, Ukulele, Sax, Drums, and Vocals

Head to Shane’s Facebook page, and you’ll learn that he is a self-taught musician in guitar, ukulele, saxophone, drums, and vocals.

He says he inherits his musical inclinations from his father, who tunes pianos for a living. On Facebook, Shane identifies himself as an R&B, Soul, Pop, and Country artist. Shane sings all genres of music which is one thing that attracted him to Coach Kelly Clarkson. He tells The Sacramento Press, “I love to sing all genres of music and when she said that, in that moment I said, she’s the one and I went with my gut and I—I just picked her man and I’m glad I did.”

4. He Has Covered a Number of Songs on His Youtube Page

On Youtube, Shane has covered a number of songs. A year ago, he even did a cover of the song Havana, which you can check out here.

Today, his Versace on the Floor performance has over 8,000 views on Youtube.

For his initial performance on The Voice, Shane belted out his own rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey”.

5. His Father Is Guamanian

Shane has received an outpouring from support from fans in Guam, due in part to the fact that his father is Guamanian. He tells the Pacific Daily News, “The amount of support I have received from the CHamoru people has been crazy and very much appreciated. It’s pretty amazing how this has all happened. I’m proud of my heritage and culture and I’m grateful.”

Shane continues, “Whatever happens I will continue music my whole life. It’s my passion. It’s what I love and I will never stop. I want to continue sharing my music with the world.”

Shane is certainly gaining fans with over 9,000 followers on Instagram— a number that is only rising.

Be sure to watch him on The Voice airing Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

