Springfield Underground Shooting Call Confirmed by Police

Springfield police confirm that they have responded to a shooting report at Springfield Underground, but they haven’t given out many details on it yet. You can see photos from the scene later in this article.

News broke on Twitter that there might be an active shooter at Springfield Underground, but police said in a statement that the scene is already “secure.” They did not label the situation an active shooter incident.

According to Ozarks First, a suspect is in custody and one victim has a non life-threatening injury.

“@SGFPolice responded to a shooting call at Springfield Underground this morning. The scene is secure and the investigation ongoing—more details to come,” Springfield police wrote in a statement that they posted to their Twitter account. Chief Paul Williams shared the same statement on Twitter. Police have not provided additional details. They have not confirmed whether there was actually a shooting or the nature of any injuries.

@SGFPolice responded to a shooting call at Springfield Underground this morning. The scene is secure and the investigation ongoing—more details to come. https://t.co/s0nUcWnB46 pic.twitter.com/F1beMIqeX5 — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) December 17, 2019

You can listen to the Springfield, Missouri scanner audio here.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Was a Large Law Enforcement Response to the Scene

PICTURES: Here's more photos from the situation unfolding at Springfield Underground. pic.twitter.com/h4WZgs37WU — Lexi Spivak (@LexiSpivakTV) December 17, 2019

Photos posted to social media by local news outlets indicated that there was a large law enforcement response to the scene, including ambulances. Springfield Underground is a large storage facility located near Kearney and U.S. 65.

BREAKING NEWS: We know very little info right now, but there is a heavy @SGFPolice presence near Springfield Underground. We're working to confirm what is happening with @ElizabethRoseVM LIVE on the scene. Join us on #OzarksToday. pic.twitter.com/juvLKPc4mi — Lexi Spivak (@LexiSpivakTV) December 17, 2019

Springfield Underground’s website says it “contains 3.2 million square feet of leasable space free from exposure to the outdoor elements. Buildings range in size from 50,000 – 400,000 square feet. The ambient temperature of the former limestone mine is a constant 62 degrees.”

This post is being updated as more information is released about the shooting call.