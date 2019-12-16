Sweta Ashokkumar, Tim Alberta’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Sweta Ashokkumar Alberta is married to Tim Alberta, the chief political correspondent for Politico.

He was selected to be one of the moderators of the sixth Democratic primary debate that is being co-hosted by Politico and PBS NewsHour. The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19 and can be streamed live here.

Alberta and his wife have been married since 2013 and have three young children.

Here’s what you need to know about Sweta Ashokkumar Alberta.

1. Sweta Alberta Works For an Organization That Provides Early Childhood Education & Health Services

Sweta Ashokkumar Alberta has been working with the Early Childhood Funders Collaborative since August of 2017. According to the organization’s website, Alberta’s title is Program & Membership Associate. Her job involves supporting the organization’s members nationwide and overseeing programming.

The goal of the Early Childhood Funders Collaborative is to assist families and help young children grow and develop. The mission is laid out on the website as having two elements: “1. We will increase the effectiveness of philanthropic investment in systemic, equity-focused approaches to early childhood. 2. We will promote federal, state, and local policies and practices that support young children, their families, and the early childhood community.”

2. Sweta Ashokkumar Served as a Family Support Worker While Also Earning a Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology

Sweta Ashokkumar Alberta has a master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from Loyola University. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began the full-time program in the fall of 2012 and completed it in 2015.

During her graduate studies, Alberta continued to work as well. She served as a caretaker in Arlington, Virginia until August of 2013. Alberta explained on LinkedIn that she cared for a toddler with autism twice per week for more than two years. Alberta provided instruction for speech and language development, motor skills, and toilet-training for the little girl.

During this time, Alberta also worked for an organization called the Mary’s Center for Maternal and Child Care in Washington, D.C. She worked primarily with low-income clients to help them apply for social security and disability benefits. The job also involved coordinating with therapists and physicians in the mental health program.

3. Sweta Ashokkumar Interned at the Make-A-Wish Foundation & Worked as a Reading Tutor During College

Sweta Ashokkumar Alberta first attended St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia to study psychology. She transferred to the University of Maryland after one year and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2009.

While in Baltimore, Alberta worked as a reading tutor at Eisenhower Middle School, which was part of the Prince George’s County Public Schools district.

In 2008, she also completed a four-month internship with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Bethesda. She explained on LinkedIn that her responsibilities included gathering medical information and other documentation needed to grant wishes to the children, and creating the itineraries for the selected families.

4. Tim Alberta & Sweta Ashokkumar Met While He Was Covering Congress For the National Journal

Tim Alberta met his future wife while he was working for the National Journal in Washington, D.C. According to his Politico bio, his reporting was focused on the House of Representatives at the time. He also covered campaigns as the senior political correspondent.

Tim Alberta was originally from Brighton, Michigan. The local Livingston Daily newspaper noted in a 2017 feature on Alberta met Sweta Ashokkumar while he was at the National Journal, but he did not share additional details about how they were first introduced.

The couple tied the knot on September 7, 2013, according to his Facebook page.

5. Tim & Sweta Are Raising Three Sons In Virginia

Sweta Ashokkumar and Tim Alberta have three young sons. They are raising their family in the city of Falls Church, Virginia, which is part of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

