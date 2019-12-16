Alexandria, Louisiana Tornado Damage: Photos & Video

A large and extremely dangerous tornado made landfall in Alexandria, Louisiana, on Monday. After a weather warning was issued across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, the storm hit the northwest portions of Alexandria early afternoon on December 16.

Reports of damage slowly started emerge as the day went on. Users online shared video and photos of the damage on social media. Thus far, there has been no reports of any fatalities or injuries from those affected by the tornado.

The tornado warning for Alexandria was first issued around 12:30 p.m. local time. The National Weather Service declared a tornado emergency for the area, which is home to about 47,000 people. A tornado emergency means there is a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage is imminent or ongoing.

Weather Nation tweeted updates of the damage. They shared, “We’re getting our first look at the damage left behind in Louisiana as tornadoes trek across several parishes in the southern portion of the state. Here’s a look at the scene from Pineville, just north of Alexandria.”

HEARTBREAKING – We're getting our first look at the damage left behind in Louisiana as tornadoes trek across several parishes in the southern portion of the state. Here's a look at the scene from Pineville, just north of Alexandria. Storm coverage continues here @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/RoxH9FWnpR — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 16, 2019

The tornado had earlier hit the community of Webster Parish, for which AMS chief meteorologist Jeff Castle of KSLA shared photos of the damage in the area.

Storm damage from a possible tornado 12 miles north of Minden in the Evergreen community in Webster Parish. pic.twitter.com/lm4i4zFDgV — Jeff Castle KSLA (@jeffcastleksla) December 16, 2019

The Path Of The Tornado: From De Ridder to Alexandria, Louisiana

The formation of the tornado and how it traveled to Alexandria was described by Highway & Hailstones. “A significant supercell exploded southwest of De Ridder, LA in the late-morning hours of December 16th. This supercell produced a long-track tornado near De Ridder, which moved northeast. It is likely that this tornado lifted and a new one formed near highway 121, before making a straight line toward Alexandria, but not enough information is currently available.”

It's disheartening to see such a large blue debris signature, but the color black and blue within the same signature is terrifying. I hope the city of Alexandria, LA and all in the path took shelter from this violent tornado. #lawx #Tornado #Alexandria pic.twitter.com/9JVGsmt4TM — Colby Pope (@weathercolby) December 16, 2019

There was significant debris from the tornado before crossing Coliseum Boulevard, just south of Alexandria’s International Airport, where a tornado emergency was issued.

